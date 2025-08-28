Emerald Necklace Conservancy to host second annual honeybee celebration

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy, in partnership with Classroom Hives, Inc., invites the community to its second annual National Honeybee Month Celebration for an afternoon of family-friendly fun.

The event will give attendees a chance to see live bees in an enclosed observation hive, participate in a honey tasting, and learn about the crucial role of pollinators. The celebration is designed for all ages, with activities particularly suited for families with children ages 4 to 10.

The free event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Franklin Park Playstead on Circuit Drive in Boston.

While the event is open to all, an online RSVP is recommended. To register or find more information, please visit emeraldnecklace.org/event/honey-bee-month-2025/