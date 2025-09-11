New Statewide Grant Programs to Support Local Infrastructure Projects

Special to the Sun

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has launched two new grant programs to advance local infrastructure and economic development projects and bring more federal dollars into Massachusetts. The programs will provide technical assistance support for municipal and tribal infrastructure projects that are seeking federal funds or have received federal funds. The administration has created these programs with a focus on rural towns and Gateway Cities.

“More technical assistance means revitalized downtowns, safer roads, new homes and more jobs in our communities,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These new tools will provide critical support to our local government leaders and will be an important part of our continued work to make Massachusetts the best place to live, work and do business.”

“As a former Mayor, I know how impactful these resources will be to our local government leaders,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “I look forward to seeing the impact of these programs across Massachusetts transportation, climate, housing and economic development projects.”

These grant programs will be administered by the Administration’s Federal Funds and Infrastructure Office and draw on interest from the state’s Stabilization Fund, without reducing the Fund’s balance. They were created through Governor Healey’s federal funds bill.

“In this time of national economic uncertainty, our Administration is using every financial tool available—including leveraging interest from our Stabilization Fund—to sustainably support Massachusetts cities and towns,” said Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew J. Gorzkowicz. “These grants will help ensure that every community, regardless of size and access to resources, is well-equipped to compete for federal funding. I look forward to seeing these funds improve resilience, drive local economic development, and fix vital infrastructure across Massachusetts.”

“Our office has travelled all across Massachusetts to hear from municipal leaders about barriers to advancing infrastructure projects and heard across the board that more technical assistance is critical,” said Federal Funds and Infrastructure Director Quentin Palfrey. “We’re thrilled to launch these two programs to help our local leaders drive forward the projects that are most important to their communities and look forward to the work to come.”

“The Senate passed Governor Healey’s federal funds bill last session because we shared the vision of unlocking new resources for cities and towns across Massachusetts,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “This program delivers on that promise, giving local leaders the tools they need to bring infrastructure projects to life that will make their communities even better places to live, raise a family, and run a business. I’m excited to see the Healey-Driscoll Administration launch this program, and I look forward to the great projects that will emerge from this funding in every corner of our Commonwealth.”

“These grant programs will provide cities and towns with technical assistance as they apply for federal grants to improve their infrastructure and economic development projects,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “The House is proud to have supported the creation of these programs that will ultimately make our communities even better places to live.”

The Municipal and Tribal Assistance Grant Program (MTTA) is a competitive grant program that will allow local governments and federally-recognized tribes to seek grants for infrastructure, climate and economic development project activities. About $2.5 million will be available via the MTTA program over FY’26 and FY’27. To qualify for funding under this program, applications must be intended for projects that are seeking or have received federal funding. Eligible uses for these funds include (but are not limited to) the following activities:

• Tax assistance (e.g. filing forms with the IRS for Direct Pay)

• Grant writing

• Project scoping and financial analysis

• Planning and feasibility studies

• Demonstration activities

• Post-award grant management support

• Applications for the MTTA program are now open online at www.mass.gov/forms/municipal-and-tribal-technical-assistance-grant-program-application.

The Technical Assistance Grants for Regional Planning Agencies (TARPA) will be a formula-based grant program for Regional Planning Agencies (RPAs) to provide direct technical assistance to cities and towns, particularly for infrastructure, climate, and economic development projects. About $2 million will be available over FY’26 and FY’27. To qualify for funding under this program, applicants must be one of the state’s 13 RPAs seeking or have received federal funding. Similar to the MTTA program, TARPA funds may be used to address a variety of technical assistance needs for projects that RPAs are seeking or have received federal funds.

For more information about the programs, eligibility criteria, and upcoming events, please visit the FFIO website or contact Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, Associate Director of Federal Funds and Infrastructure at [email protected]. Additionally, you can attend a presentation on both of these programs with opportunity for Q&A at FFIO’s upcoming Federal Funds Partnership meeting on September 23. Register by scanning the QR Code.