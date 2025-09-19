Fenway Community Development Corporation Announces ‘Taste of the Fenway’

Special to the Sun

The Fenway Community Development Corporation (Fenway CDC) has announced the return of Taste of the Fenway, an outdoor street festival that will transform Van Ness Street (from Kilmarnock Street to Richard B. Ross Way) into a lively celebration of food and community on Wednesday, Sept. 24, from 5-7 p.m.

​“Taste of the Fenway is more than just a food festival — it’s a chance to bring the community together, celebrate local businesses, and showcase the incredible cultural vibrancy of the Fenway neighborhood,” said Steve Farrell, executive director of Fenway CDC.

Samuels & Associates is co-host of this year’s event, where guests will enjoy unlimited food and drink tastings from some of Fenway’s most celebrated restaurants and award-winning chefs. Confirmed participants include Cisco, Ben & Jerry’s, Yard House, Fenway Beer Shop, honeygrow, Kung Fu Tea, Nathalie Wine Bar, Saloniki, Playa Bowls, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks, Equal Measure, Oakleaf, Cakes Bake Shop, Standard Italian, bartaco, Cask & Flagon, Fenway Johnnies, Ichiban Yakitori Sushi House, Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar, MIDA, and Sweet Cheeks Q.

Tickets are $50 per person and include unlimited tastings of food, beer, and wine. Proceeds from the event support FCDC’s mission of promoting workforce development, affordable housing, and essential services, and resident leadership programs in the Fenway area. Children under 10 are free and discounted tickets will be available for Fenway neighborhood schools.

Visit www.tasteofthefenway.org/ to purchase tickets and for more information on the event.