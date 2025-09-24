Esplanade Association’s Moondance Gala Raises over$2.3 million for Boston’s Iconic Riverfront Park

Special to the Sun

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, the Esplanade Association (EA) hosted its 16th Moondance Gala, welcoming guests for an unforgettable evening of celebration and generosity within the Charles River Esplanade state park, a property of the MA Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). Together, supporters raised over $2.3 million to benefit EA’s enhanced care, preservation, and programming of the beloved landmarked riverfront, and to increase park access and welcome with EA’s forthcoming Charlesbank campus and Smith Family Pavilion at the Lederman Park end of the Esplanade.

The Moondance Gala is EA’s premier fundraising event and one of the most anticipated philanthropic evenings in Boston. The funds raised directly support the nonprofit’s mission to enhance the experience of over 4 million visitors who enjoy the Esplanade each year through EA’s free cultural and recreational programming, environmental stewardship, and critical park improvements.

“This year’s Gala celebrated both the long legacy and bright future of improving the Esplanade for all,” said Jen Mergel, EA James & Audrey Foster Executive Director. “We honored prior Gala co-chairs, 47 extraordinary individuals who, since 2002, raised millions for numerous park improvements, and we also named a welcoming space at EA’s new home: the Smith Family Pavilion at the historic Charlesbank campus along Lederman Park in the Esplanade. We are deeply grateful to our 2025 co-chairs and our generous supporters.

The Esplanade thrives because of this community, and Saturday night proved the powerful impact of people coming together for our Downtown riverfront.”

Guests enjoyed an elegant riverside dinner by MAX Ultimate Food, planned by Freed Events amid decor by DiCicco Designs, video entertainment by Ian Eshelman and Ian Kilburn, and an auction with Michael Nichols, live music by Tim Hall, and dancing with DJ Kitz, with the Charles River and the park’s greenspace as the inspiring backdrop. In addition to critical operating support raised during the live auction, the evening featured a special paddle raise in honor of architect Maryann Thompson, whose firm has led the design of the Esplanade’s forthcoming Charlesbank campus. Thanks to the generosity of Bob and Happy Doran and their family, a $500,000 matching challenge provided incentive to the crowd, and funded the naming of the Maryann Thompson Breezeway—a signature architectural feature of the new Smith Family Pavilion at Charlesbank set to open in 2026.

The Esplanade Association extends heartfelt thanks to its Gala Co-Chairs, Teri Bishoff and Jesse Baker and Alexis and Chris Egan, the Gala Host Committee, generous sponsors, and hundreds of attendees whose support made this year’s Moondance Gala a tremendous success.

For more information about the Esplanade Association, and to learn more about the event, please visit Esplanade.org/moondance.