Mass. RMV Announces Driver’s Education to Transition Back to in-Person Format

Special to the Sun

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that, all classroom instruction provided by professional driving schools will transition back to an in-person format. The RMV has been in communication with driving schools, customers and other stakeholders, explaining how this change will result in enhanced student engagement, stronger learning outcomes, equal opportunities for all schools, and improved road safety.

The option of remote (virtual) classes was introduced as an accommodation during the pandemic. Effective September 22, a live instructor will be required to teach all classes, including the parent class. There will be a maximum of 30 students per class – for a student/teacher ratio of 30:1. Research supports that in-person learning fosters better focus, higher engagement, and more effective preparation for safe driving.

For information, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/drivers-education-programs.