Piattini Restaurant Comes to NABB in Bid to Formalize Previous Expansion

By Dan Murphy

Representatives for Piattini came before the NABB Licensing and Building Use at its Nov. 3 virtual monthly meeting as part of their bid to update the Newbury Street restaurant’s license to reflect a previous expansion.

​About six years ago, an approximately 800 square-foot addition was made at the rear of the building as the indoor space was reconfigured, increasing the number of seats indoors to 78 to 96, said Attorney Jon Aieta. (The number of seats at the outdoor patio has remained the same at 24, he said.)

​The applicant has submitted an application reflecting the increased seating and occupancy to the city’s Licensing Board, said Aieta, but is still awaiting a hearing date to review the matter.

​The committee also heard about a proposal from Safar Salon, which has been located at the corner of Newbury and Fairfield streets for around 50 years, to acquire a beer, wine, and cordials license, which would allow the business to sell limited alcoholic beverages to waiting customers. (No food would be served per the proposal.)

​In detailing the applicant’s plan, Attorney Ryan Gazda said Safar recently had an opportunity to purchase the license from the erstwhile Charlestown location of Chef Todd English’s Figs pizzeria.

​Gazda said what Safar is now proposing is similar to what Suitsupply, located at 240A Newbury St., already offers its patrons.

​“By no means is this anticipated to be a social gathering spot or a bar,” Gazda said of Safar’s proposal.

​Additionally, the committee heard details of a homeowner’s plan to divide a large residential unit at 290 Beacon St. into two, thereby creating a smaller, nearly 800 square-foot, owner-occupied condo unit.

Timothy Burke, the project architect, said the project as proposed would require zoning relief from the city, since the new unit won’t provide any parking while the city requires a parking space for each new living unit created.

The proposed project would require no exterior changes to the building, added Burke.

Conrad Armstrong, committee chair, told all three applicants he would inform them of NABB’s position on their respective application with the city (i.e. to oppose or not oppose them) by the end of the week.

In another matter, the committee heard details of a proposal from The ‘Quin House, a private social club located at 217 Commonwealth Ave., to relocate its gym and workout areas into a commercial condo space at The Vendome, with its entrance at 170 .Commonwealth Ave.

The new, proposed gym, which previously served as medical offices, would span 7,344 square feet across the garden level and first floor, said Attorney Mike Ross, and the space, which would only be accessible to club members, would comprise a wellness center, yoga area, guest lounges, sauna, and smoothie and snack bar, among other amenities.

Although the applicant had previously met with the building’s condominium association, thr group sent a letter received by both Ross and Armstrong just ahead of the meeting, expressing its concern with the project.

“We were surprised by this communication,” said Ross, adding that the applicant intends to meet soon with the condo association to address its concerns. “We’d love to work this out with them.”