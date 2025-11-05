News in Brief

Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s Winter Clothing Drive now underway

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s 2025 Winter Clothing Drive to benefit Action for Boston Community Development – a nonprofit that supports more than 100,000 low-income Greater Boston residents each year – is now underway.

​Until Nov. 20, donate your new or lightly used winter clothing for all ages to: Shattuck Visitor Center, 125 The Fenway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; James Michael Curley House , 350 Jamaicaway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; REI, 401 Park Drive, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; City Feed & Supply, 66 Boylston St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; and City Feed & Supply, 672 Centre St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Items to donate include coats/jackets, sweaters, boots, hats, mittens/gloves, scarves, blankets, snowpants/snow bibs, and warm socks.

Garden Club of the Back Bay holding annual Holiday Wreath Sale

The Garden Club of the Back Bay is holding its annual Holiday Wreath Sale.

Each holiday wreath is a one-of-a-kind creation, handcrafted with care by the dedicated volunteer members of the Garden Club of the Back Bay. When you place your order, you’ll choose your wreath size, ribbon style, and decorative theme—ensuring your wreath is as special as the season itself.

Each custom-made wreath costs $175 and comes fully decorated. The preorder window for ordering is Oct. 6 through Nov. 28, and pickup/delivery is slated for Dec. 2–4. Local delivery available in Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and the South End. Quantities are limited.

​Your purchase directly supports over $30,000 in annual tree care across the Back Bay—made possible entirely through the generosity of our wreath supporters.

Visit www.gardenclubbackbay.org/store to order.

Harvest Festival & Auction returns Nov. 13

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) and the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) will host the Harvest Festival & Auction on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at WLP’s welcoming space on 67 Newbury St.

​The evening brings neighbors and friends together to enjoy a delicious harvest of seasonal dishes, wine, and craft beers while supporting their local community. Attendees can bid on a wide array of Silent Auction items – from sports tickets and fine dining to unique local experiences – and shop an art gallery filled with works created by WLP guests.

​Tickets and sponsorships are available at womenslunchplace.org/nabb.

Musical tribute to Paul Revere on Nov. 13 at Converse Hall

A new musical program celebrating the life and legacy of American patriot Paul Revere, titled ‘A Revolutionary Concert: Paul Revere: The Man, the Myth, and the Music,’ will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., at Converse Hall ,located at 88 Tremont St., just off Boston Common.

The performance features an original composition by Massachusetts acclaimed Poet Laureate Regie Gibson, historical narration, and period-inspired music. This will be the final event the Paul Revere Memorial Association’s year-long commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Midnight Ride.

The event is sponsored by The Freedom Trail Foundation, and an anonymous donor, and is part of a broader initiative to connect Boston’s modern communities with their revolutionary roots through the arts.

Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. Tickets can be reserved on Eventbrite or via the Paul Revere House website at paulreverehouse.org.

Sasha Cooke in concert Nov. 16 at Calderwood Hall

Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke will perform Sunday, Nov. 16, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s Calderwood Hall at 25 Evans Way

One of America’s greatest singers, Cooke takes a night off from the global operatic stage to present a program of American songs, including a Gardner Museum co-commissioned Boston premiere from Jasmine Barnes. Cooke’s program with pianist Myra Huang, titled Of Thee I Sing, celebrates the rich tapestry of American song while offering a nuanced exploration of the still-unrealized American dream. It includes music by iconic 20th and 21st century American composers such as William Bolcom, George Gershwin, Samuel Barber, Jennifer Higdon, Aaron Copland, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Stephen Sondheim, as well as emigre composers Alma Mahler and Erich Wolfgang Korngold.

Tickets each cost between $40-85 while students and children, ages 5-17, are each admitted for $20; visit: https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/sasha-cooke-11.16.25