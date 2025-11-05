Iconic Make-up Artist Bobbi Brown Visits her Alma mater Emerson College

Special to the Sun

Iconic makeup artist and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown, a 1979 graduate of Emerson College, returned to her Boston alma mater on October 27 to deliver a Master Class about the creative process, professional resilience, and the central role Emerson played in her finding herself.

“I don’t think there would be a Bobbi Brown Cosmetics if I didn’t go to Emerson,” said Brown.

Brown highlights her Emerson experience in her newly-released memoir, Still Bobbi. She talked about her life and career with Master Class moderator and 2006 Emerson graduate Brenna McCormick, program director of Emerson’s Business of Creative Enterprises and Marketing Communication Senior Executive In-Residence. The two spoke before a packed audience. Later in the evening, Brown spoke about her memoir at Emerson’s Bobbi Brown & Steven Plofker Gymnasium during a stop on her current book tour.