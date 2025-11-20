An Appetite for Art

The Future of Art in Boston

By Arielle Appleby

Doors to the stately brick-walled SoWa Power Station opened to a maze of contemporary art booths on a nippy Thursday night in October. The smell of fresh paint lingered, ambient jazz cushioned a buzz of voices and laughter, while the signature sound of cocktail shakers prepped drinks for an edgy young crowd.

Many members of Boston’s new generation say they are hungry for art, and perhaps for the first time, their appetite was satiated at the Affordable Art Fair held in October, a world-traveling exhibition that caps the price of creative work at $10,000.

Boston’s show featured 50 local artists, attracted 6,000 visitors, and generated approximately $2 million in sales, according to Erin Schuppert, founder of the event.

“We are really excited about the positive energy and reception that we received in Boston,” she said. “A lot of what I’ve been hearing is that people are excited to see contemporary art being presented in this way, and that Boston really needs this.”

Founded in London in 1999, the art fair has expanded to 15 cities worldwide. Organizers said the price cap for artwork makes it more accessible while supporting creative professionals. The Affordable Art Fair’s goal is to open the door to contemporary art for the public. “The dead artists don’t need the money,” said Will Ramsey, the event’s co-founder.

In a city where art is a pillar of its history, expressed in the iconic personal gallery of Isabella Stewart Gardner and the collections of early colonial art in the Museum of Fine Arts, many say the resurgence of artistic interest and the arrival of the Affordable Art Fair are key to preserving that legacy.

The local art market differs from that of other American cities, according to Jameson Johnson, founder and editor of the Boston Art Review.

Unlike New York City’s vibrant and energetic art scene, she said Boston lacks a robust network of commercial contemporary galleries operating on a national or international scale. “People aren’t going out of their way to buy or indulge in art,” Johnson said.

The city also lacks blue-chip galleries – prestigious, high-end spaces with exclusive access that creates mystery and intrigue – which suppresses the artistic reputation of Boston. Johnson founded the Boston Art Review in 2017 while she was an undergraduate student at Northeastern University. She said the magazine works with writers from all stages, and their team of writers aspire to advance a world conversation about art.

Many Boston organizations work to make art accessible, beyond the constraints of price. One of these organizations that was present at the event was Gateway Arts, a nonprofit that supports nearly 100 artists with disabilities, helping them develop a professional presence in the visual arts.

“A disability should not be a barrier to the professional growth and opportunity for artists,” said Gregory Liakos, director of Gateway Arts. “We believe that our artists are creating art that is as vibrant and creative, and as valuable as anything in contemporary art today.” Liakos believes sustained momentum from events like the Affordable Art Fair could make art fairs a staple in the city.

“Boston’s art community is growing, diversifying, becoming more contemporary,” Liakos said, “and also more public.”