D-4 Sees 3-percent Spike in Part One Crime from Last Year

By Dan Murphy
Heading into this Thanksgiving, District D-4 had seen a 3-percent increase in Part One crime, compared with last year.
According to Boston Police, 2,911 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes the Back Bay, South End, Lower Roxbury, and the Fenway, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 9, 2025, compared with 2,830 incidents during the same timeframe last year. This year has also seen an approximately 12-percent spike over the five-year average of Part One crime in the district of 2,595 incidents.
The number of homicides remained the same in the district, with two each this year and last, also keeping pace with the five-year average of two incidents for this category in the district.
Rapes and attempted rapes were up around 38 percent this year as the number climbed to 29 from 21 last year, while the five-year average for this category in the district is 23.6 incidents.
Robberies and attempted robberies decreased approximately 8 percent, with the number falling to 89 from 97 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 100 incidents.
Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down nearly 25 percent as the number fell to 40 from 53 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 45.8 incidents.
Also, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were down almost 3 percent, with the number falling to 173 from 178 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 185.4 incidents.
Incidents of commercial burglary were up more than 14 percent as the number climbed to 48 from 42 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 65.2 incidents.
In contrast, incidents of residential burglary decreased nearly 36 percent, with the number dropping to 49 from 76 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 87.8 incidents.
Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were down more than 9 percent as the number dropped to 377 from 416 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 377.8 incidents.
Conversely, other larcenies were up around 7 percent, with the number climbing to 1,955 from 1,821 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 1,570.2 incidents.
Incidents of auto theft were up approximately 20 percent as the number climbed to 149 from 124 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 136.8 incidents. Citywide, Part One crime was down around 2 percent this year, with the number falling to 14,432 from 14,733 incidents last year. This year has seen a nearly 3-percent increase from the citywide five-year average of Part One crime of 14,057 incidents.