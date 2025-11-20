D-4 Sees 3-percent Spike in Part One Crime from Last Year

By Dan Murphy

Heading into this Thanksgiving, District D-4 had seen a 3-percent increase in Part One crime, compared with last year.

​According to Boston Police, 2,911 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes the Back Bay, South End, Lower Roxbury, and the Fenway, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 9, 2025, compared with 2,830 incidents during the same timeframe last year. This year has also seen an approximately 12-percent spike over the five-year average of Part One crime in the district of 2,595 incidents.

​The number of homicides remained the same in the district, with two each this year and last, also keeping pace with the five-year average of two incidents for this category in the district.​

​Rapes and attempted rapes were up around 38 percent this year as the number climbed to 29 from 21 last year, while the five-year average for this category in the district is 23.6 incidents.

​Robberies and attempted robberies decreased approximately 8 percent, with the number falling to 89 from 97 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 100 incidents.

​Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down nearly 25 percent as the number fell to 40 from 53 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 45.8 incidents.

​Also, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were down almost 3 percent, with the number falling to 173 from 178 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 185.4 incidents.

​Incidents of commercial burglary were up more than 14 percent as the number climbed to 48 from 42 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 65.2 incidents.

​In contrast, incidents of residential burglary decreased nearly 36 percent, with the number dropping to 49 from 76 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 87.8 incidents.

​Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were down more than 9 percent as the number dropped to 377 from 416 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 377.8 incidents.

​Conversely, other larcenies were up around 7 percent, with the number climbing to 1,955 from 1,821 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 1,570.2 incidents.

​Incidents of auto theft were up approximately 20 percent as the number climbed to 149 from 124 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 136.8 incidents. ​Citywide, Part One crime was down around 2 percent this year, with the number falling to 14,432 from 14,733 incidents last year. This year has seen a nearly 3-percent increase from the citywide five-year average of Part One crime of 14,057 incidents.