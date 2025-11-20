MBTA Delivers 3,800 Pounds of Food for GBFB

Special to the Sun

The MBTA has announced it collected nearly 3,800 pounds of food items as part of an employee-led food drive to support The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) and its partner organizations. That translates to about 3,165 meals, which will benefit Salvation Army Cambridge Corp, an Agency Partner of GBFB.

The donated food was delivered to GBFB aboard the T’s specially designed “The People Who Move Boston” bus, which features images of T workers that represent the thousands of MBTA employees who provide transportation services to riders each day.

“This food drive represents the spirit of what we stand for as public servants,” said MBTA Chief Operating Officer Ryan Coholan. “The Greater Boston Food Bank serves individuals who are our neighbors, friends, and family – many of whom rely on the MBTA for their transportation needs – and I’m proud to see such generosity from the entire MBTA workforce. Thank you to our System-wide Accessibility Deputy Director Jennifer Ross for the wonderful idea, our Customer and Employee Experience team for swiftly implementing the food drive, the many MBTA employees who filled our ‘People Who Move Boston’ bus with food items this Thanksgiving season, and to The Greater Boston Food Bank for the incredible work they do year-round to feed families throughout Massachusetts.”

GBFB is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England, serving 190 towns and distributing the equivalent of 90 million meals annually through a network of 600 food distribution partners and programs across Eastern Massachusetts. Nearly 2 million adults in Massachusetts – more than one in three residents – faced food insecurity in 2024, according to GBFB’s annual Food Access Study conducted in collaboration with Mass General Brigham.

“What a wonderful and generous surprise this food donation is during what has been an incredibly difficult time for so many,” said Cheryl Schondek, Chief Operating Officer at The Greater Boston Food Bank. “MBTA employees are truly humble public servants, and this thoughtful effort will go a long way towards helping to nourish our neighbors. What a great example of how we can come together as a community to make sure that everyone has access to healthy food.”

The MBTA provided collection boxes at 17 locations throughout the transit system where employees gather and work. Facilities, garages, and other locations included Charlestown, Everett Main Repair, Wellington, Orient Heights, Lynn, Arborway, Southampton, Cabot, Braintree, Quincy, Riverside, Reservoir, JFK/UMass, High Street, and the State Transportation Building.

“For nearly nine years, I have focused on supporting riders with disabilities and older adults, which has given me a deep understanding of the diverse needs within our community,” said MBTA System-wide Accessibility Deputy Director of Customer Engagement & Coordinated Mobility Jennifer Ross. “Like many, I was feeling powerless watching neighbors struggle, but I realized the best way to regain that power is through a focused act of kindness. Bringing this food drive forward was a tangible way to provide support. I am incredibly proud, yet unsurprised, that my dedicated colleagues across the MBTA —who embody public service—immediately embraced this effort and made it a success. When we lend a helping hand, we empower both ourselves and our neighbors.”

