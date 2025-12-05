Residents express concern over former Marlborough Market amid proposed change in ownership

Residents on hand for the virtual monthly meeting of the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) Licensing and Building Use Committee held virtually on Monday, Dec. 1, Committee expressed their ongoing concerns with the current operation of the erstwhile Marlborough Market, just ahead of a proposed change in ownership for that business.

​The longstanding grocery and liquor store at 45 Massachusetts Ave., now called City Liquor & Smoke Shop, was recently approved for a change of name and in stock ownership by the Boston Licensing Board on the condition that the applicant meet with representatives of NABB to address the group’s concerns, said Attorney Andrew Upton.

The proposed changes for the business would also require final approval from the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, he said, but as a simple business transfer, this matter isn’t subject to a typical community process via the city.

​Once the change in ownership is finalized, two members of the Patel family would each own 37.5 percent of stock in the business, said Upton, while the sole current owner of the business would retain 25 percent of their shares. (The members of the Patel family aren’t related to the current owner, added Upton.)

​Claire Kaplan, a resident of Marlborough Street for the past 11 years, was among those to express her dismay with the continuing operation of the business since it changed hands about eight years ago from the members of the Malone family, who ran the Marlborough Market over the previous 45 years.

​“Unfortunately, this store has not been a great neighbor, and is a significant change from the previous owner, that was the Marlborough Market,” she said.

Like several of her neighbors, Kaplan cited trash, especially from discarded ‘nip’ bottles, and lighting as persistent issues with the operation of the business.

​Speaking as a Marlborough Street resident of 26 years (instead of in his role as committee chair), Conrad Armstrong was among those who lamented the loss of the old Marlborough Market, which he said he patronized on a daily basis. But after the change in ownership, Armstrong said he now prefers to shop instead at the neighboring Quality Mart at 21 Massachusetts Ave.

​While the proposed new owners have already agreed to several stipulations, including that the business not sell kegs or single beer cans/bottles; that they monitor trash outside the premises; and that they commit to improved lighting, Upton said the business is far less inclined to agree to stop selling ‘nips.’

​“The product mix is part of what makes this an appealing investment,” said Upton, adding that the store being “somewhat rundown” and “not well managed” amount to opportunities for improvement in the eyes of the proposed new business owners.

​Elliott Laffer, a long-serving committee member and its former chair, questioned why City Liquor & Smoke Shop remains the only store in the neighborhood that still sells ‘nips.’

​Otherwise, Upton said the proposed new ownership would be open to additional suggestions from the community on how to improve the business operations going forward.

“Your input would be welcome on that,” he said. “Tell us what you want, and we’ll try to do some, if not all, of it.”

But Upton emphasized that the store wouldn’t be able to make any changes until after the change in ownership has been finalized.

In another matter, representatives for Zhu – a proposed Asian food restaurant set to take over the space at 903-905 Boylston St., formerly occupied by Lir – came before the committee regarding a proposal to add an all-liquor license to its future operations.

When the applicant first came before the committee at its Oct. 18 virtual meeting, the business was intended to operate without a liquor license of any kind. But since then, the business has opted to expand its concept, and was able to acquire a liquor license from an Allston establishment, said Tom Miller, an attorney for the applicant.

The previously proposed 1 a.m. closing time would remain the same, said Miller, while the only change in operation for the future business would be that a service bar near the entrance could now be used to prepare alcoholic libations, in addition to non-alcoholic beverages, like tea.

Charles Talanian, owner of the building, spoke in support of the applicant’s current request and said he had encouraged them to pursue a liquor license for the establishment from the start.

Meanwhile, a proposed office zoning change for 127 Commonwealth Ave. “has been withdrawn by the applicant, probably because of the overwhelming opposition at the Nov 20 abutter’s meeting,” according to Armstrong.