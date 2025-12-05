South End takes top honor, Back Bay earns nods in inaugural Michelin Guide Boston

The culinary spotlight shone brightly on the South End recently as the Michelin Guide released its inaugural 2025 Boston selection. The neighborhood is home to the city’s only restaurant to receive a prestigious Michelin Star: 311 Omakase.

The intimate 10-seat counter on the ground floor of a South End rowhouse, led by Chef Wei Fa Chen, secured the One Star distinction for its “impressive nigiri” and seasonal presentation, cementing the South End’s status as the epicenter of Boston’s fine dining scene.

Back Bay’s Strong Showing

While the South End took home the gold, the Back Bay made a significant mark on the guide’s “Michelin Recommended” list, proving the neighborhood remains a powerhouse for high-quality dining.

Four Back Bay establishments were recognized for their culinary excellence:

La Padrona: The glamorous Italian restaurant inside Raffles Boston earned a recommendation for its sophisticated cuisine.

Select Oyster Bar: Chef Michael Serpa’s Gloucester Street seafood spot was honored for its exceptional raw bar and Mediterranean-influenced dishes.

Asta: Known for its creative tasting menus on Massachusetts Avenue, Asta secured its place among the city’s best.

Mooncusser: This Stuart Street destination was recognized for its refined seafood dishes.

Although Back Bay did not secure a Star or Bib Gourmand this year, the strong presence of its restaurants in the guide highlights the depth of talent in the neighborhood’s dining corridors.