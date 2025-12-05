Revolutionary Spaces announces December Events, featuring free admission and Boston Tea Party commemoration

Revolutionary Spaces, the organization stewarding the iconic Freedom Trail landmarks the Old State House and Old South Meeting House, invites visitors to experience a schedule of special events throughout December. Revolutionary Spaces was formed in 2020 by the merger of the Bostonian Society and the Old South Association.

Family-Friendly Events

Free Admission for Boston Families: In partnership with Mayor Wu’s Boston Family Days, Revolutionary Spaces offers free admission on Sunday, December 7 and 14, to Boston school-aged children with up to two family members or guests. Interested families can register through the City of Boston’s program.

Family Hours: Join Revolutionary Spaces for a modern take on family fun at their historic sites with themed games, crafts, scavenger hunts, and music.

When: Sunday, December 14, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m..

Admission: Activities are included in the price of general admission and are free for children ages 12 and under.

Sensory-Friendly Mornings: The Old State House hosts special early open hours on Saturday, December 20, designed for visitors of all ages who benefit from a quieter, more supportive museum experience, ideal for people with sensory needs or chronic illnesses.

Additional December

Programming

• Boston Tea Party 252nd Anniversary Commemoration: Experience history where it happened on Tuesday, December 16, with an evening of powerful performances, immersive storytelling, and patriotic spirit bringing December 16, 1773, vividly to life.

• Revolutionary History Tours (Seasonal): These tours are free with joint museum admissions and take visitors inside the historic Freedom Trail sites.

• The “Slavery and Resistance in Colonial Massachusetts” tour runs daily at 2:00 p.m., exploring the untold history of slavery and defiance from figures like Scipio Gunney and Phillis Wheatley.

For more info and to purchase tickets visit revolutionary

spaces.org/