Beloved Service Dog Rescue to be Honored at Celebration of Life Event at Copley Square BPL

Special to Sun

The Greater Boston community is invited to gather at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square on Saturday, Feb. 7,, from 3 to 4 p.m., for a Celebration of Life honoring Rescue, an extraordinary NEADS Service Dog and local hero, whose impact will reach far beyond his years. The family-friendly event is free and open to all ages.

Participants can register at: https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/693c87e06f926136000aa9b0

NEADS Service Dogs, headquartered in Princeton, Mass., will be onsite to reflect on Rescue’s legacy and answer questions about the organization. For 50 years, NEADS has offered the widest array of Service Dog programs in the industry, including Service Dogs for adults and children with physical disabilities, Service Dogs for veterans, and Service Dogs for people with hearing loss or deafness. NEADS also provides Assistance/Facility Dogs for professionals in the classroom, hospital, first-responder, courthouse, and therapeutic settings.

Rescue was the devoted Service Dog to Jessica Kensky. Jessica and her husband Patrick Downes’ lives were changed forever on April 15, 2013, when they were both severely injured in the Boston Marathon bombings. Jessica and Rescue became a team in the fall of 2013. Rescue recently passed away.

Rescue was named ASPCA Dog of the Year and was the inspiration for the New York Times bestselling ‘Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship.’ The children’s book is based on their real-life partnership and reflects their love and teamwork. In addition to changing Jessica’s life, the story of Rescue continues to inspire children and adults alike.

The event will include a special reading of Rescue & Jessica by Patrick Downes, followed by a Q&A session and book signing. The program also features two guest speakers who will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the training journey that helped shape Rescue’s remarkable life: former incarcerated individual Steven Parkhurst, who helped train Rescue through NEADS’ Prison PUP Program, and Rescue’s Weekend Puppy Raiser, Sharron Kahn Luttrell.

Steven trained over 20 dogs for NEADS during his time in prison and said, “It keeps the humanity in you alive.”

Rescue’s friends and family, as well as NEADS staff and Service Dogs will also be present to celebrate Rescue’s legacy.

This special event is designed for children who grew up loving Rescue, and for all who wish to honor his memory. Rescue’s final gift is helping communities talk openly about grief and loss and how sharing stories can bring comfort and healing.

This event will take place in Rabb Hall at the BPL Central Library. Registration is suggested but does not guarantee seating; seating will be first come, first served.