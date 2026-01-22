D-4 Sees 3-percent Spike in Part One Crime in ’25 from Previous Year

By Dan Murphy

As 2025 was drawing to a close, Part One crime in District D-4 was up 3 percent from the previous year.

According to Boston Police, 3,346 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes the Back Bay, South End, Lower Roxbury, and the Fenway, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 28, 2025, compared with 3,261 incidents during the same timeframe the previous year. The district’s five-year average for Part One crime was 2,999 incidents.

The number of homicides fell to two in ’25 from four the previous year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 2.8 incidents.

In contrast, rapes and attempted rapes were up more than 29 percent as the number climbed to 31 from 24 in ’24. The district’s five-year average for this category was 26 incidents.

Robberies and attempted robberies were down nearly 12 percent, with the number falling to 100 in ’25 from 113 the previous year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 113.2 incidents.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault decreased around 29 percent as the number fell to 46 last year from 65 in’ 24. The district’s five-year average for this category was 52 incidents.

Likewise, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were down nearly 4 percent, with the number falling to 195 in ’25 from 203 the previous year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 211.6 incidents.

Commercial burglaries were up slightly as the number climbed to 51 in ’25 from 49 the previous year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was considerably higher at 73 incidents.

On the other hand, residential burglaries dropped 30 percent, with the number falling to 56 in ’25 from 80 the previous year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 97.2 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle decreased more than 12 percent as the number fell to 412 from 470 in ’24, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 435.6 incidents.

Other larcenies were up nearly 9 percent, with the number climbing to 2,294 in ’25 from 2,113 the previous year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 1,828 incidents.

Incidents of auto theft were up almost 14 percent as the number climbed to 159 in ’25 from 140 the previous year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 158.8 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 3 percent last year as the number of incidents fell to 16,529 from 16,969 in ’24, while the five-year average for Part One crime across the city was 16,200 incidents.