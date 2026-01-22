Historic New England Announces 2026 Medal Recipients

Special to the Sun

Historic New England has announced the 2026 recipients of the 2026 Historic New England Medal: Nancy R. Coolidge and Stephen S. Lash, two visionary leaders whose decades-long dedication to preservation, culture, education, and the arts have strengthened communities across the region and shaped national conversations about stewardship and heritage.

​These distinguished honorees will be celebrated at the Historic New England Medal Gala on Saturday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m., hosted at the Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston. The Historic New England Medal—the organization’s highest annual honor—recognizes individuals whose exceptional civic and philanthropic leadership have made an enduring impact on preserving and sharing the region’s rich history. This year’s recipients embody that mission with distinction.

​“Our 2026 honorees have played pivotal roles in shaping the cultural and preservation landscape of New England and beyond,” said Vin Cipolla, President and CEO of Historic New England. “Nancy Coolidge and Stephen Lash bring vision, generosity, and an extraordinary spirit of leadership. Their work ensures that the stories and places that define our past remain vibrant, accessible, and relevant for generations to come.”

​A transformative force in the philanthropic and cultural life of Massachusetts, Nancy R. Coolidge has dedicated her career to strengthening the region’s most important arts, education, and preservation institutions. She served as a Director of Historic New England for fourteen years, becoming one of the most influential leaders in the organization’s 115-year history.

In 1979, she became a founding member of the Fidelity Non-Profit Management Foundation, serving for 35 years, and in 1988 she joined the inaugural board of The Lynch Foundation, where she continues to serve today. Her leadership has extended across numerous preservation, educational, and cultural institutions, where she has championed access, excellence, and long-term sustainability.

​“Nancy’s vision and dedication have elevated countless organizations across Massachusetts and beyond,” said Peter Lynch, Founder of The Lynch Foundation. “Her deep belief in the power of history, education, and culture has made her a guiding light in the philanthropic community. Honoring her with this medal is both fitting and deeply deserved.”

A native New Englander and a global leader in the arts, Stephen S. Lash is Chairman Emeritus of Christie’s. He joined Christie’s in 1976 and soon launched the auction house’s U.S. presence on Park Avenue in New York City—an innovation that reshaped the American art market. After nearly a decade as Chairman, Lash remains one of the most respected figures in the international cultural arena.

​His distinguished career includes leadership and trustee roles across arts, civic, and preservation organizations, reflecting a lifelong commitment to stewarding art, architecture, and history for the public good.

​“Stephen’s impact on Christie’s, the art world, and the preservation community is immeasurable,” said Bonnie Brennan, CEO of Christie’s. “His integrity, vision, and passion for cultural heritage have inspired generations of colleagues and collectors. Historic New England could not have chosen a more worthy honoree.”

​Celebrate this year’s Medal recipients with Historic New England on Saturday, March 7, at the Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston during an unforgettable black-tie gala honoring these remarkable leaders. The evening will bring together preservation advocates, cultural partners, philanthropists, and community leaders in a celebration of civic impact, shared history, and inspired generosity. ​To reserve your table or learn more, visit: