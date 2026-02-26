Orange Line will be Suspended between Back Bay and Forest Hills for Nine Days, Feb. 28 – Mar. 8 

Special to the Sun

The MBTA is reminding riders that Orange Line service will be suspended between Back Bay and Forest Hills for nine consecutive days, beginning Saturday, Feb. 28 – March 8.

The MBTA will continue signal upgrade and modernization work on the Orange Line. By upgrading and modernizing its signals, the MBTA will significantly increase operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability for riders.

Riders can find complete information at mbta.com/OrangeLine. More information on these service changes and alternate travel options is below:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Back Bay and Forest Hills.

Riders are also encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. The trip between Forest Hills and Back Bay on the Commuter Rail is approximately 10 minutes.

Riders using shuttles bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Downtown Crossing from Forest Hills should budget at least an additional 30 minutes of travel in addition to their regular commute.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/OrangeLine or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

