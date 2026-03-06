City names new Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, Kenmore, and Mission Hill liaison

Samantha Courage has been named as the new neighborhood liaison for Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, Kenmore, and Mission Hill, while Katrina Lin will serve as the new neighborhood liaison for Chinatown, Downtown, and Leather District within the city’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS).

​“Neighborhood liaisons are a vital bridge between City Hall and Boston’s communities. Katrina’s passion for civic engagement and track record of connecting residents to resources and services will be invaluable to the Chinatown, Downtown and Leather District neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in a March 3 press release. “Samantha’s dedication to civic engagement and extensive experience with multiple city departments will help ensure residents are connected to city services. I’m thrilled to see Katrina and Samantha step into these key roles and strengthen ties with the neighborhoods and residents they serve.”

​Lin grew up in New Jersey but moved to Massachusetts in 2020. She is a daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, and she has worked with historically marginalized communities to help create accessible pathways to needed human services. Her professional background has focused on community advocacy.

​Lin’s previous roles include working with youth in Boston’s Chinatown, providing multilingual legal aid assistance for neighborhoods across the city, and advocating for immigrant rights through grassroots efforts. Most recently, she worked as an advocate for domestic violence survivors at the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence, strengthening her ability to build relationships with community members and support their needs.

​“I am excited about developing strong relationships with the residents in Downtown, Leather District and Chinatown neighborhoods,” said Lin in a press release. “From students and business owners to older adults and everyone in between, learning about each community firsthand and delivering support is my number one priority to ensure constituents stay connected to City Hall.”

Courage was born and raised in South Boston, where early experiences sparked her commitment to community engagement and public service. She brings nearly a decade of experience across multiple City of Boston departments. She spent significant time in the Zoning Board of Appeal’s Legal Division, building expertise in zoning, land use policy, and the regulatory processes that shape Boston’s neighborhoods. Most recently, Courage served in the Boston City Council District 8 Office, leading neighborhood engagement, coordinating with city agencies, and working closely with residents, small businesses, and community organizations on quality-of-life and development matters.

“I’m most excited to serve as a steady, accessible point of contact for residents and to bridge the connection between the Mayor and the community to promote meaningful change. I value working where policy and lived experience meet,” said Courage. “I love how distinct yet interconnected Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Fenway, Kenmore, and Mission Hill are. Each neighborhood has its own character, history, and civic pride, yet all share a strong sense of community. Residents care deeply about their blocks, parks, small businesses, and future.”

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services is housed in the Community Engagement Cabinet. ONS is led by Executive Director Mohammed Missouri, who works alongside Chief of Staff Lindsey Santana and four deputy directors. Deputy directors supervise the liaisons and community engagement specialists who facilitate abutters meetings.

“I am thrilled to welcome Katrina Lin and Samantha Courage to the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services,” said Santana. “Samantha’s deep roots in South Boston and extensive experience across city departments, combined with Katrina’s dedication to empowering historically marginalized communities, reflect a shared vision to build meaningful connections, amplify residents’ voices, and address the needs of neighborhoods.”