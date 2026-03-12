Mayor Wu, Boston 250, Commemorate the 250th Anniversary of Henry Knox’s ‘Noble Train of Artillery’

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu joined city and state officials and community leaders to honor the 250th anniversary of Henry Knox and honor his significant contributions to Boston and the nation. Knox was an esteemed Revolutionary War general whose leadership and strength continues to reflect in Boston’s communities today. This event, part of the City’s Boston 250 initiative, also illustrated the City’s commitment to honoring the rich and diverse history across Boston neighborhoods.

“Henry Knox’s journey through Roxbury shows us that ingenuity, determination, and community can change the course of history,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re celebrating not only revolutionary history, but also the everyday revolutionaries whose stories weren’t always told, and whose leadership and defense of Boston continue to shape our city. The Historic Markers Program puts these stories right where they belong—front and center, where our history happened.”

“The Henry Knox Trail was a bold and unlikely mission, one powered by strategy, determination, and the collaboration of everyday people along the way. That is why it is especially meaningful to gather in Roxbury, at the final stop of the trail, in the city where the arrival of those cannons ultimately helped force the British evacuation of Boston,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This moment reminds us that the story of the American Revolution was not just written by famous names, but by communities, neighbors, and ordinary people who believed in a shared future. As Massachusetts continues to celebrate our role in the founding of our nation, we honor the people who risked life and limb for the chance at self-governance, and sparked the Revolution that would change the world.”

The event began with a procession of cannons, Clydesdale horses, reenactors, and community partners through the historic neighborhood of Roxbury, where Henry Knox once led a similar train of 59 cannons on his historic effort to vanquish the British from Boston. Arriving at First Church Roxbury, the event continued with a commemoration ceremony featuring remarks from Mayor Wu and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and local historians such as Dr. Noelle Trent (Museum of African American History), Dart Adams (Everyone250), Jonathan Lane (Revolution250), Ray Shepard, and Bob Allison (Suffolk University) contextualized the moment. The program uplifted Knox’s legacy as well as stories of Black revolutionaries that helped turn the tide of the war, such as Abel Benson and Salem Poor. The celebration ended with the City’s first-ever Boston Beacon, an immersive spectacle celebrating the past, present, and future of Roxbury’s revolutionary culture through 3D-mapped light projections, live music, spoken word, and multimedia artwork co-curated by Boston artists, storytellers, and historians.

Mayor Wu also announced the creation of Tour 250, the City’s program of commemorative markers ensuring Boston residents and communities are part of the City’s ongoing storytelling. Mayor Wu also announced the Historic Markers Community Grants Program, supported by a $650,000 allocation from the Browne Fund. This program will facilitate the installation of a new series of commemorative markers across the city, intended to tell a more complete story of Boston and uplift the rich cultural heritage of Boston’s neighborhoods. An initial $300,000 grants program is open for community organizations throughout the city to research and engage their communities on potential sites and themes for future markers.

The remainder of the funding has been directed to the Office of Historic Preservation for the design, fabrication, and installation of an initial set of 25+ markers by July, and through a broader citywide application, which will open in Fall 2026.

“Historic markers help us see the city more clearly,” said Kathy Kottaridis, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation. “They bring forward the diverse people, places, and events that shaped Boston and ensure that the stories visible in our public landscape reflect the full richness of our communities. By marking these histories where they happened, we give residents and visitors perspective and a place in the long, evolving story of our continually changing city.”

This commemoration builds on the City’s ongoing efforts with state and local partners to shape a new, more inclusive experience of Boston’s revolutionary past and present for residents, families and tourists. In February, Mayor Wu announced a partnership between Boston 250 and Everyone250, a coalition of more than 100 partners across Boston’s arts and cultural landscape, to place 25 new markers throughout Boston, marking the semiquincentennial and highlighting underrepresented stories of Boston’s history, accompanied by an interactive digital map and guide. In Boston, Everyone250 has already unveiled markers at King’s Chapel, Union Church, Twelfth Baptist Church and most recently United South End Settlements on February 27. Additional Everyone250 unveilings are planned throughout the spring and summer.

With America’s 250th anniversary as the catalyzing event, these events and announcements mark the beginning of a broader, long-term citywide effort to reimagine the way Boston tells and memorializes stories and history in the city. This effort is also a part of a commemorative initiative led by Boston 250 in preparation for Boston’s upcoming 400th anniversary with a goal to create up to 400 permanent historic markers throughout the City of Boston, highlighting the diverse people and experiences that have shaped the city over the centuries.

“This is an amazing opportunity to both recognize the remarkable efforts of Henry Knox in bringing 60 tons of heavy artillery to relieve the Siege of Boston and also to highlight the history of the community of Roxbury and its Revolutionary spirit,” said Jonathan Lane, Executive Director of Revolution 250.

“This is a great day for Roxbury and the City of Boston to have the reenactment of the Henry Knox Trail – bringing those cannons from Fort Ticonderoga, through the swamps, over the mountains, and through the bogs to Roxbury, and having Roxbury fortified and then onto South Boston, where they actually forced the British out of Boston,” said Thomas Plant, Member of Roxbury Collaborative and Director at Boston Public Health Commission. “This is such a wonderful day that we come together as a community, as a state, to celebrate the Henry Knox Trail that led to the independence of the United States.”

Boston 250 is a yearlong commemoration of Boston’s role in the American Revolution and the legacy of activism and innovation that is woven throughout the history of the city and its people. As the world comes to Boston for the Summer of 2026, Boston 250 is working with state and local partners to shape a new, more inclusive experience of Boston’s revolutionary past and present for residents and tourists.

Boston 250 is made possible in part by private sector partners, including Meet Boston, State Street, The Boston Foundation, John Hancock, Eastern Bank, Liberty Mutual, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and PNC Bank.