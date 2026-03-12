MBTA Gears up for South Boston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Celebration with Increased Service, Staff, and Safety Measures

Special to the Sun

The MBTA is preparing for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and festivities in South Boston on Sunday, March 15, 2026. With nearly a million people expected to attend the parade, the MBTA is implementing several measures to accommodate the increased ridership and to remind the riding public what everyone can do to help maintain a safe and family-friendly environment. Riders are encouraged to check out the MBTA’s St. Patrick’s Day Guide for information on taking the T to the parade, how to pay fares, and more at mbta.com/StPatricksDay.

“The MBTA takes great pride as we continue to improve daily service for the public to use 365 days a year and to ensure everyone can participate and enjoy special events like St. Patrick’s Day festivities. The safety of our riders and employees is always at the core of everything we do as we strive to make transit the preferred choice of travel,” said Interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “Public transit allows everyone alternative ways to safely travel and celebrate responsibly, and I’m grateful for our dedicated workforce who ensures riders get to their destinations every day. Leave the driving to us and use caution when traversing the system as we all celebrate St. Patrick’s Day together.”

Additional Service and Bus Route Detours

To manage anticipated peak ridership and minimize platform congestion, the MBTA will strategically position additional personnel throughout the system to manage crowding, assist with passenger flow, and ensure a safe environment. The MBTA encourages all riders to be mindful while using escalators and navigating stairs during periods of heavy foot traffic. Service information is available at MBTA.com/StPatricksDay.

• Shuttle Bus: The MBTA will provide free shuttle bus service from South Station to South Boston between 9:30 AM and 5 PM on the day of the parade.

• Red Line: The Red Line will operate rush hour service from 10 AM to 6 PM. Trains may bypass Broadway during certain times due to heavy crowds.

• Bus Detours: Due to road closures the day of the parade, some bus routes will skip Andrew and Broadway and detour service around the parade area. See MBTA.com/StPatricksDay for full information.

• Commuter Rail: Commuter Rail trains will run with additional cars to accommodate parade attendees. Additional customer service and management staff will be available at South Station to answer any questions and assist customers. More information about Commuter Rail service on the day of the parade will be available soon at MBTA.com/StPatricksDay

$10 Weekend Passes are valid for unlimited travel on all Commuter Rail lines in all zones on Saturday and Sunday. Riders are encouraged to buy them in advance with the mTicket app.

Enhanced Security Measures & Safety Tips for Riders

The MBTA Transit Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Kenneth Green, will significantly increase uniformed officer presence throughout the system to deter crime and to respond swiftly to any incidents.

The MBTA urges riders to celebrate responsibly, leave their vehicles at home, take public transportation to festivities, and follow these safety tips:

• Alcohol consumption and/or unruly behavior will not be tolerated on the MBTA.

• Secure personal belongings, especially in crowded areas. If wearing a backpack, remove it and hold it at your side or set it between your feet. Leave large items like coolers at home.

• Let riders off the trains before boarding.

• Travel without bikes. Bikes (including folding bikes) are not allowed on the MBTA at any time the day of the parade.

• Report any suspicious activity or individuals in distress to the nearest police officer, call the Transit Police at 617-222-1212, or dial 911.

• Download the MBTA See Say App to quickly and discreetly report suspicious activity to Transit Police. Using this app, riders can send Transit Police pictures, text messages, and locations of suspicious activity.

• Follow the instructions of MBTA Transit Police officers and staff who are there to ensure everyone’s safety.

• Take care of yourself and others. Seek medical attention when necessary.

The MBTA stresses the importance of celebrating responsibly on public transit. Vandalism and disorderly conduct can create safety hazards, delays, and additional cleaning costs, which can divert valuable resources away from essential maintenance services and improvements that benefit all riders.

For more information, visit mbta.com/StPatricksDay or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, the Better Bus Program, and Rail Vision, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.