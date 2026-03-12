News in Brief

Lisa Genova set to appear March 25 at hybrid event

The South End Library Author Series welcomes Lisa Genova, a Harvard neuroscientist and New York Times-bestselling author who will be on hand to discuss her book, ‘More or Less Maddy,’ on Wednesday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m., with refreshments and book signings at 7:30 p.m., at Union Church, 485 Columbus Ave., Connection Room (access from Newton Street).

Book sales will be offered by Parkside Booksellers, and this hybrid event is free for all.

For the virtual link, email [email protected], and FOSEL subscribers will receive the Zoom link via the Mailchimp newsletter just before the event.

Randall Goosby with Zhu Wang in concert April 12 at Gardner Museum

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum welcomes Randall Goosby with Zhu Wang in concert on Sunday, April 12, from 1:30-3 p.m. at Calderwood Hall, located at 25 Evans Way.

​Virtuoso violinist Randall Goosby returns to the Gardner Museum with pianist Zhu Wang for an intimate recital of epic music. Two major sonatas bookend the program: Debussy’s elusive and gorgeous sonata is paired with Beethoven’s sunny F major essay in the form. The concert also includes Southland Sketches by Harry Burleigh, who was key in forging a quintessential American musical language, modifying the gorgeous modal inflections of spirituals with the chromatic ambiguities of Wagner’s harmony. Romance by Boston’s Amy Beach, the best of the Second New England School of composers, gorgeously drinks from a similar Wagnerian well. Dvorak’s Four Romantic Pieces provide a bridge between these worlds, showing how Romanticism and folk traditions can be seamlessly interwoven.

​Tickets each cost $50-85 (tickets for students and children age 5-17 are $20 each; senior tickets cost $45 each).

https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/randall-goosby-with-zhu-wang

Fenway Forward’s annual meeting set for April 16 at Simmons University

Fenway Forward will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, April 16, from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Simmons University, Linda K. Paresky Conference Center, 300 The Fenway.

Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus set for May 30 in Worcester

On Saturday, March 14, beginning at 9 a.m., the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will host the 2026 Boston Ward 5 Democratic Party Caucus (“Caucus”) to elect delegates and alternates for the 2026 Massachusetts Democratic Convention—which will be held on Saturday, May 30, at the DCU Center in Worcester.

The Caucus will take place at the Old South Church, 645 Boylston St. in Copley Square. Persons wishing to attend the Caucus may arrive beginning at 9 a.m. This event is open to the public. However, only those persons who reside in Ward 5 and have previously registered to vote as Democrats, or are 16 years of age by Feb. 19, and have pre-registered to vote as Democrats, will be eligible to sign in to the Caucus and be permitted to vote and/or be elected as delegates, or alternates, during the Caucus.

Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End. You can check your voter registration status (and whether you live in Ward 5) at: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.