Sculpture of North Atlantic Right WhaleTail Lights up in WINTERACTIVE Public Art Experience

Special to the Sun

The New England Aquarium is hosting “Whale Tales,” a 96-inch-tall public art installation of a North Atlantic right whale’s tail on the outdoor plaza in front of the Aquarium as part of the Downtown Boston Alliance’s popular public art experience WINTERACTIVE.

The piece, created by LeMonde Studio in collaboration with the Aquarium, lights up and provides whale vocalizations as visitors wind a crank. The sounds from the sculpture are from actual North Atlantic right whales that the researchers in the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life recorded while studying the critically endangered species in the field. “Whale Tales” is one of more than 15 installations throughout Downtown Boston that are free and open 24/7 to the public through March 29, designed to encourage people to get outside this winter.

“Participating in WINTERACTIVE is very meaningful to us this year as we host a work of art featuring one of the most iconic and critically endangered whale species, the North Atlantic right whale, which the New England Aquarium has been researching and advocating for more than 40 years,” said the Aquarium’s Director of Community Engagement Luz Arregoces. Last year, the Aquarium hosted “Nature’s Solace,” an installation that symbolized the balance between the spirit and nature.

“We enjoy taking part in this winter event to inspire people to be outdoors and stay busy during Boston’s colder months,” Arregoces said. “It is part of our mission year-round to raise the visibility and accessibility of Boston’s waterfront from our Central Wharf location while inspiring people to be ocean advocates.”

WINTERACTIVE was inspired by the festive winter events in Quebec, Canada and was named “Best Public Art Exhibition” in Boston by both Boston Magazine and Time Out Boston in 2024. Boston Design Week also honored the Downtown Boston Alliance, which brought the event to the city last year. More than 800,000 visited WINTERACTIVE last year.

“For the second year in a row, we’re proud to partner with the New England Aquarium to host an original artwork,” said Michael J. Nichols, President of the Downtown Boston Alliance. “The goal of WINTERACTIVE is to get people out and exploring Boston in the depths of winter, and we’re yet again thrilled at the prospect of those enjoying this interactive sculpture at the Aquarium that brings to life the majesty of the ocean and reminds us of the incredible marine life in New England waters.”

WINTERACTIVE is just one way that organizations and businesses are looking to give an economic and cultural boost to Boston in the heart of winter.

For more information about WINTERACTIVE, visit winteractive.org.