Lansdowne Street bars kick off the season with live music and Red Sox ticket Easter egg hunt

Special to the Sun

Opening Day at Fenway Park returns on Friday, April 3, and Lansdowne Street’s most iconic venues are celebrating with a full day of live music, DJs, and pre- and post-game parties. Loretta’s Last Call, Lansdowne Pub, Bill’s Bar, Bleacher Bar, and Game On! will open early to welcome fans heading to Fenway Park for the first home game of the season and one of Boston’s most anticipated spring traditions.

To add to the excitement leading into Easter Weekend, the Lansdowne Street venues are launching a citywide Fenway Opening Weekend Easter Egg Hunt. On Friday, April 3, Easter eggs will be hidden around Boston containing pairs of Red Sox tickets for the Sunday or Monday home games. Each egg will include instructions on how winners can claim their tickets via the MLB Ballpark App. Clues will be posted through the venues’ Instagram accounts with minimal hints about the egg locations. Fans are encouraged to follow along for clues: @gameonfenway | @lorettaslastcall | @bleacherbar | @lansdownepub

All Lansdowne Street venues will open at 10:00am on Opening Day, four hours before first pitch, continuing their tradition of opening early for every Red Sox home game to give fans a place to celebrate before and after the game.