The Back Bay Architectural Commission will hold its next monthly public hearing virtually on Wednesday, April, 8, at 4:30 p.m.

This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Meeting or calling 646-828-7666 and entering meeting id # 160 053 8285. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

Public testimony begins at 4:30pm

Discussion Topics

1 Violations Committee – 4:30pm VIO.26.1015 416 Marlborough Street:

Violation: Unapproved lattice wood enclosure and mechanical equipment at Marlborough Street. (continued from 1-14-2026 Hearing)

2 Design Review – 5:00pm Ratification of 3-11-2026 Public Hearing Minutes

APP # 26.0546 BB 157 Newbury Street:

Proposed Work: At front facade of existing headhouse reconfigure and replace windows and doors. continued from 2-11-2026 Hearing

APP # 26.0764 BB 124 Beacon Street:

Proposed Work: At roof modify previously approved skylights and extend height of existing chimney.

3 Administrative Review/Approval APP # 26.0704 BB 172 Beacon Street: At rear elevation replace one, lower-level, eight-over-eight wood window in-kind.

APP # 26.0670 BB 230 Beacon Street: Replace five third-story windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

APP # 26.0755 BB 255 Beacon Street: At side elevation repair and repoint masonry.

APP # 26.0767 BB 359 Boylston Street: At front facade repair cast stone frieze.

APP # 26.0792 BB 665 Boylston Street: At front facade repair and repaint all elements in-kind, replace deteriorated windows in-kind, and repair roof.

APP # 26.0706 BB 4 Charlesgate East: Replace six window panes at existing two windows.

APP # 26.0727 BB 50 Commonwealth Avenue: At front facade and side elevation restore fourteen existing wood windows.

APP # 26.0770 BB 50 Commonwealth Avenue: At side elevation repair and repoint masonry.

APP # 260743 BB 59 Commonwealth Avenue: Replace all wood windows and exterior doors and paint black; replace roof membrane and deteriorated roof decking in-kind; rebuild deck (same footprint) with Ipe wood; repair and repoint masonry; repair metal dormer trim and garden fence, and paint black; replace rear yard brick pavers with new brick pavers; and replace front entryway cement walkway in-kind.

APP # 26.0728 BB 302 Commonwealth Avenue: At roof repair membrane roof and replace existing roof deck in-kind.

APP # 26.0760 BB 416 Commonwealth Avenue: Second phase of exterior building envelope restoration and repairs. Work includes replacement of non-historic windows with historically appropriate wood windows, masonry repairs and waterproofing.

APP # 26.0766 BB 11 Gloucester Street: At front facade and rear elevation, repaint metalwork, restore windows, and repair and repoint masonry.

APP # 26.0777 BB 137 Marlborough Street: At rear elevation repoint masonry.

APP # 26.0741 BB 165 Marlborough Street: At rear elevation replace insulated glass unit at existing fixed window.

APP # 26.0744 BB 168 Marlborough Street: At rear elevation replace insulated glass unit at existing fixed window.

APP # 26.0720 BB 171 Marlborough Street: Replace nine non-historic aluminum windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

APP # 26.0779 BB 162 Newbury Street: At rear addition, repair roof and skylight.

APP # 26.0675 BB 168 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade replace existing wall sign, replace fence, and repaint railings, and entry door.

APP # 26.0051 BB 175 Newbury Street: At front facade replace existing wall sign.

APP # 26.0719 BB 218 Newbury Street: At front facade install blade sign on existing bracket.

APP # 26.0772 BB 239 Newbury Street: At roof replace rubber membrane roofing and flashing in-kind.

APP # 26.0653 BB 377 Newbury Street: At front facade replace existing wall sign and blade sign.

4 Staff Updates

5 Projected Adjournment 6pm