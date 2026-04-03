Senate acts on Collins Bill to protect fire fighters

Special to the Sun

This week, Senator Nick Collins celebrated the Senate’s passage of S.1646, An Act relative to violation of regulation regarding hot work processes, legislation aimed at strengthening oversight of hazardous “hot work” activities such as welding and other spark-producing construction work that can pose serious risks to firefighters, construction workers, and the public.

The legislation would require consistent tracking and notification of hot work code violations, helping advance reforms recommended by a special commission formed after the tragic 2014 Back Bay fire. That fire, which was started by nearby welding work, claimed the lives of Boston Fire Department Lieutenant Edward Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy.

Senator Collins served on the Walsh-Kennedy Commission following the tragedy and has worked closely with the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts and Boston Firefighters Local 718 to advance these reforms session after session.

“The Senate’s action today advances critical reforms shaped by the work of the Walsh-Kennedy Commission,” said Senator Collins. “The loss of BFD Lt. Ed Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy is still felt deeply today, and the work to improve our laws continues in their memory. By strengthening training, oversight, and accountability around hot work and welding, we are creating safer conditions for our firefighters, the building trades, and the public. While we have made progress in our state and local regulations, this legislation would build upon that progress and codify these enhanced protections into state law.”

The legislation would require the Commonwealth to track written notices of code violations related to hot work—including welding, plasma cutting, and other spark-producing construction activities—and make that information available to the public through an online database and automated notification system.

The Senate voted to pass the bill Monday and sent it to the House of Representatives for further review.