Councilor Flynn files hearing order on city services and quality-of-life concerns in Copley Square

Special to the Sun

City Councilor Ed Flynn filed a hearing order last week to discuss city services and quality-of life-concerns in Copley Square. In recent months, residents have raised concerns about the current state of Copley Square – including the general area from the border of the South End going towards the Boston Public Library on Boylston Street.

A major issue that residents have raised involves ongoing sanitation problems, including persistent trash accumulation on sidewalks, plazas, and near storefronts and transit entrances, as well as inconsistent 311 response and enforcement. There is a glaring need for stronger participation from abutting businesses and improved coordination between City departments and partners, such as the MBTA on trash disposal, as jurisdiction is not always clear for neighbors.

Concerns also remain about the maintenance of sidewalks, lighting, and public infrastructure. What was once an open greenspace for neighbors, Copley Square is now a concrete plaza, with reported plans from the City to include a new greenspace further down the street in the future. Neighbors have reported a lack of landscaping, which can be unsightly for visitors, and may lead to improper storm water absorption.

“Copley Square is a crown jewel for the City, attracting both neighbors and visitors from all over the world to Boston. Ongoing construction, vacant storefronts, and the need for clean streets in the surrounding area has raised questions about investment, maintenance, and the overall condition of Copley Square. It’s critical that we revitalize Copley Square, and ensure it receives the appropriate level of care and commitment from the City of Boston,” Councilor Flynn said in a press release.

For more information, contact Councilor Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 or [email protected].