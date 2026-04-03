Local residents to run Boston Marathon in support of Pine Street Inn

Beacon Hill resident Lauren Cronin and South End resident Emily Berg are among those running in the 130th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 20, in support of the Pine Street Inn,

Cronin, who serves as Pine Street’s Associate Director of Workforce Development, said, “Running for Pine Street Inn is a dream come true. I believe deeply in Pine Street Inn’s mission to end homelessness. Knowing that the money I raise helps individuals transition from the streets and shelter into a home is an incredible honor.”



Courtesy of Lauren Cronin

Beacon Hill resident Lauren Cronin, who will run the Boston Marathon on April 20 in support of the Pine Street Inn.

Courtesy of Emily Berg

South End resident Emily Berg, who will run the Boston Marathon on April 20 in support of the Pine Street Inn.

Meanwhile, Berg learned about Pine Street’s work while she lived across the street from the shelter

“I’ve seen its impact firsthand — but my connection is deeply personal. A friend of mine, whose warmth, encouragement, and kindness carried me through a challenging time, was a Pine Street resident. Running for Pine Street is my way of honoring his memory and supporting the organization that helped him touch so many lives,” said Berg.

Visit https://www.pinestreetinn.org/bostonmarathon/ to support and learn more about the runners who are supporting the Pine Street in the Boston Marathon.