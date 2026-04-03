News in Brief

SoWa Artists Guild to sponsor April events

SoWa First Friday will be held on April 3 beginning at 5 p.m., and SoWa Sundays will be held April 5, 12, 19, and 26 starting at 11 a.m.

SoWa Artists Guild events, which are free and open to the public, are held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Randall Goosby with Zhu Wang in concert April 12 at Gardner Museum

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum welcomes Randall Goosby with Zhu Wang in concert on Sunday, April 12, from 1:30-3 p.m. at Calderwood Hall, located at 25 Evans Way.

Virtuoso violinist Randall Goosby returns to the Gardner Museum with pianist Zhu Wang for an intimate recital of epic music. Two major sonatas bookend the program: Debussy’s elusive and gorgeous sonata is paired with Beethoven’s sunny F major essay in the form. The concert also includes Southland Sketches by Harry Burleigh, who was key in forging a quintessential American musical language, modifying the gorgeous modal inflections of spirituals with the chromatic ambiguities of Wagner’s harmony. Romance by Boston’s Amy Beach, the best of the Second New England School of composers, gorgeously drinks from a similar Wagnerian well. Dvorak’s Four Romantic Pieces provide a bridge between these worlds, showing how Romanticism and folk traditions can be seamlessly interwoven.

Tickets each cost $50-85 (tickets for students and children age 5-17 are $20 each; senior tickets cost $45 each).

https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/randall-goosby-with-zhu-wang

‘Masquerade: A Gibson Soiree’ coming April 15 to St. Botolph Club

Gibson House Museum will host ‘Masquerade: A Gibson Soiree’ – a Victorian masquerade party and cocktail reception to benefit the museum – on Wednesday, April 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Botolph Club, Boston.

Masks and ‘Edward-Goreyesque’ Victorian or Edwardian touches are encouraged as part of your cocktail attire.

Throughout the evening, neither dark nor dreary, be sure to enjoy creative cocktails, sumptuous hors d’oeuvres, delightful piano music and tarot card readings.

All proceeds will support the preservation and operation of the Gibson House Museum.

Tickets are $175 and may be purchased online at: https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/museum-benefit, or by sending a check with the names of your guests to the Gibson House Museum, 137 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02116.

This year’s benefit will feature some notable raffle items, including a one-year membership to the Boston Athenaeum, another to the Edward Gorey House, a behind-the-scenes tour of the MFA, a gift certificate to La Voile, and more.

Further details, as well as a link to purchase raffle tickets, can be found at: https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/museum-benefit

Fenway Forward’s annual meeting set for April 16 at Simmons University

Fenway Forward will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, April 16, from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Simmons University, Linda K. Paresky Conference Center, 300 The Fenway.

Lanterns & Luminaries fundraiser set for April 16 at Old North Church

As the nation prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence, Old North Illuminated will kick off Patriots’ Day weekend with Lanterns & Luminaries, a special evening event on Thursday, April 16, at Old North Church in the North End.

The annual fundraiser will honor Keith Lockhart, longtime conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, with the prestigious Third Lantern Award. This recognition celebrates individuals who exemplify the values symbolized by Old North’s legendary lantern signal — leadership, courage, hope, tenacity, and active citizenship.

The evening program, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 193 Salem St., commemorates Paul Revere’s famous ‘two if by sea’ signal of April 1775. The event will feature a small ensemble of Boston Pops musicians, festive music played on period instruments by the 18th century-style duo Tripp and Toddy, a dramatic reading of Paul Revere’s Ride by Roberto Mighty, remarks from Lockhart, the presentation of the Third Lantern Award, and the lighting of the lanterns in Old North’s steeple.

Tickets are available for purchase in advance. For details and to register, visit www.oldnorth.com/lanterns.

Geothermal Networks Forum coming April 22 to Copley BPL

Neighborhood Association of Back Bay (NABB), along with other environmental organizations, will sponsor a Geothermal Networks Forum on Wednesday April 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library’s Rabb Hall.

Thie event is free and open to public, with speakers and interactive fun tables to explore. Register online at: https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/69b47a258089f23c6761f1f5

Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus set for May 30 in Worcester

On Saturday, March 14, beginning at 9 a.m., the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will host the 2026 Boston Ward 5 Democratic Party Caucus (“Caucus”) to elect delegates and alternates for the 2026 Massachusetts Democratic Convention—which will be held on Saturday, May 30, at the DCU Center in Worcester.

The Caucus will take place at the Old South Church, 645 Boylston St. in Copley Square. Persons wishing to attend the Caucus may arrive beginning at 9 a.m. This event is open to the public. However, only those persons who reside in Ward 5 and have previously registered to vote as Democrats, or are 16 years of age by Feb. 19, and have pre-registered to vote as Democrats, will be eligible to sign in to the Caucus and be permitted to vote and/or be elected as delegates, or alternates, during the Caucus.

Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End. You can check your voter registration status (and whether you live in Ward 5) at: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.