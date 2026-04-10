District D-4  sees 6 -percent drop in Part One crime from last year

As the first quarter of ’26 was drawing to a close, District D-4 had experienced a 6-percent drop in Part One crime (i.e. incidents of violent and property crime) from last year, according to Boston Police.

​Between this Jan. 1 and March 29 of this year, 689 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes the Back Bay, South End, Lower Roxbury, and the Fenway, compared with 734 during the same timeframe in 2025. This year also marked a more than 6-percent decrease in Part One crime from the district’s five-year average of 648 incidents.

​One homicide was reported in the district this year, as opposed to none last year, while 0.4 was the district’s five-year average for this crime category.

​Rapes and attempted rapes were down slightly in the district as the number dropped to six from five last year. The district’s five-year average was 5.6 incidents for this category.

​Robberies and attempted robberies in the district were down around 31 percent as the number fell to 20 from 29 last year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 23.8 incidents.

​The district’s rate of domestic aggravated assaults remained steady, with 10 incidents reported both this year and last. This was down from the district’s five-year average for this category of 11.4 incidents.

​Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were down almost 20 percent as the number dropped to 33 from 41 last year. The district’s five-year average was 41.2 incidents for this category.

​Commercial burglaries in the district were up more than 38 percent, with the number climbing to 18 from 13 last year. The district’s five-year average was 15 incidents for this category.

​Likewise, residential burglaries in the district were up 50 percent as the number spiked to 18 from 12 last year. The district’s five-year average was 18 incidents for this category.

​Incident of larceny from a motor vehicle decreased 51 percent, with the number dropping to 46 from 93 last year. The district’s five-year average was 85.8 incidents for this category.

​Other larcenies in the district increased nearly 4 percent as the number climbed to 523 from 505 last year. The district’s five-year average was 415.2 incidents for this category.

​Incidents of auto theft in the district dropped 50 percent, with the number falling to 15 from 25 last year. The district’s five-year average was 31.2 incidents for this category.

​Citywide, Part One crime was down 5 percent as the number dropped to 3,379 from 3,540 incidents last year, while the five-year average for Part One crime across the city was 3,475 incidents.