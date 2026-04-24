Mayor Wu discusses future of South End Library 

In a recent meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu and her staff from Neighborhood Services and City Operations, several community members discussed the future of the South End Library.

Mayor Wu expressed her commitment to getting the new building built, and the need to address the concern about city service vehicles being able to access the homes adjacent to the new building between West Newton and Rutland streets

A physical, vehicle test has been done recently, and the City Operations Department has developed two options for the way we use Alleys 510 and 529. These options will be presented at forthcoming community meetings currently being scheduled for early May, one of which will take place in Library Park and other will be virtual. Both will include visuals so South End resident can see what is being proposed.

Additionally, a timeline/schedule for the whole project will be shared. In the meantime, Utile, the project architects, have also addressed a modification to the alley-side of the building that is designed to make access easier.

Friends of the South End Library extends its thanks to all who advocated for the release of funds, contractor selection, and community information. Your messages created more urgency and made a difference, according to FOSEL.

Yvette Jarreau is president of the Friends of the South End Library.