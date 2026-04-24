Boston Ward 4 Dems offers scholarships to ninth and 10th graders 

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee is offering $400 scholarships to eligible ninth and 10th graders living in the ward, including students attending the Melvin H. King South End Academy, Boston Latin School, and Winsor School.

​To apply, students will submit short written responses to two essay questions in the language of their choice; the essays will be judged for depth and originality. All applications are requested by May 15. Students can apply online at bostonward4dems.org/scholarship-program, and any questions can be emailed to [email protected].

SoWa Artists Guild’s April events conclude

SoWa Sunday will be held April 26 starting at 11 a.m. at 450 Harrison Ave. This event is free and open to the public.

‘Reclaiming History’ event coming April 27 to Josiah Quincy Upper School

‘Reclaiming History’ – an exhibit celebrating the stories and resilience of the city’s Chinatown, Little Syria, and New York Streets neighborhoods with performance, food and stories – will launch with a special event on Monday, April 27, at the Josiah Quincy Upper School at 900 Washington St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program starting at 6 p.m.

​This exhibit is free and open to the public. R.S.V.P. at https://bit.ly/rh-launch

Prescott House to offer an Afternoon Tea and Talk on April 25

The William Hickling Prescott House, located at 55 Beacon St., will offer an Afternoon Tea and Talk on Saturday, April 25, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Join Etiquetteer, Robert B. Dimmick, for an afternoon of tea manners, history, and anecdotes, with an elegant tea catered by Vintage Tea & Cake Co. at Prescott House, the Beacon Hill headquarters of the Colonial Dames (NSCDA-MA).​A selection of Prescott House’s collection of tea gowns and millinery will also be on display.

Admission costs $55 per person and includes an elegant tea menu. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tea-and-talk-at-prescott-house-tickets-1985071531387?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true to register, or nscdama.org for more information on the event.

Community Clean Up of Peters Park set for May 2

The Friends of Peters Park will hold its annual Community Clean Up on Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at Peters Park in the South End. Meet at Peters Park in the field, next to the Dog Park. (The rain date is Sunday, May 3, from noon to 3 p.m.)

Volunteers of all ages and all skills are welcome to participate. Gardening tools will be supplied to volunteers, who will be raking leaves, planting flowers in planters, and clearing trash. If so desired, bring your gardening gloves.

Donations always welcome; send checks to: Friends of Peters Park, P.O. Box 181137, Boston, MA 02118, or donate online at Peterspark.org and via Venmo at venmo.com/u/fopp-donations.

SoWa Artists Guild to offer special events in May

SoWa Artists Guild will hold SoWa First Friday won May 1 at 5 p.m. SoWa Artists Guild signature event SoWa Art Walk will follow on Saturday and Sunday, May 2 and 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SoWa Sundays keep the momentum going the rest of the month of May from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with events on May 10, 17, 24 and 31, respectively.

SoWa Artists Guild events, which are free and open to the public, are held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Fenway Civic annual meeting set for May 12 at Mass. Historical Society

The Fenway Civic Association will hold its 65th annual meeting on Tuesday, May 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society, located at 1154 Boylston St.

Refreshments and social time will be followed by a brief business meeting, after which guests will be treated to a special open house experience, allowing self-guided tours of the ‘1776: Declaring Independence’ exhibit that includes manuscripts, artifacts, and rarely seen treasures capturing a monumental moment in American history.

This meeting is free and open to all – come and bring a friend!

Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus set for May 30 in Worcester

On Saturday, March 14, beginning at 9 a.m., the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will host the 2026 Boston Ward 5 Democratic Party Caucus (“Caucus”) to elect delegates and alternates for the 2026 Massachusetts Democratic Convention—which will be held on Saturday, May 30, at the DCU Center in Worcester.

The Caucus will take place at the Old South Church, 645 Boylston St. in Copley Square. Persons wishing to attend the Caucus may arrive beginning at 9 a.m. This event is open to the public. However, only those persons who reside in Ward 5 and have previously registered to vote as Democrats, or are 16 years of age by Feb. 19, and have pre-registered to vote as Democrats, will be eligible to sign in to the Caucus and be permitted to vote and/or be elected as delegates, or alternates, during the Caucus.

Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End. You can check your voter registration status (and whether you live in Ward 5) at: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.