Mayor Wu announces launch  of 2026 construction season 

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced the launch of a new construction season for City of Boston Streets projects. Building on last year’s historic progress—50 miles of street resurfacing and a record 1,723 ADA-compliant ramps rebuilt—the City’s focus this year continues to be investments in the state of good repair while improving safety and accessibility across neighborhoods. Planned efforts include roadway resurfacing, sidewalk and ramp upgrades, street reconstruction, and neighborhood safety projects.

“As the 2026 construction season gets underway, we’re building on last term’s record progress and moving forward with projects that strengthen our neighborhoods and improve the daily lives of our residents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This construction season, the City will continue making investments in reliable infrastructure while focusing on long-term improvements that connect our communities and make our streets safer, calmer, and better designed for all road users.”

“Our dedicated teams are hard at work delivering projects that residents can see and feel in their daily lives,” said Interim Chief of Streets Nick Gove. “We’re focused on coordinating construction efficiently, reducing impacts where we can, and ensuring every project contributes to a safer, more user-friendly street network.”

Significant safety and reconstruction projects slated for this season include:

• A Street, Congress Street, and Sleeper Street: This project will reconstruct these three streets within the Fort Point neighborhood to improve safety, accessibility, and overall street design. The project will deliver wider and more accessible sidewalks, additional and safer crosswalks, Fort Point–style streetlight upgrades, new street trees and landscaped areas, and protected bike lanes that fill key gaps in the existing network. Construction is currently in progress.

• Cummins Highway: The Cummins Highway Project in Mattapan will fully reconstruct Cummins Highway to create a safer, more accessible, and more sustainable corridor. The work includes new sidewalks and curbs, upgraded street lighting and traffic signals, full roadway repaving, and necessary utility replacements or upgrades. When finished, the corridor will improve conditions for pedestrians, drivers, and the surrounding community. Work is underway and expected to be completed in late summer.

• Ellis Elementary School Safe Routes to School: The MassDOT grant-funded project will provide for the construction of traffic calming at six intersections, such as curb extensions, green infrastructure, and raised intersections in the Garrison Trotter neighborhood of Roxbury. The Safe Routes to School program works directly with schools to create safer streets and conditions for children to get to school safely.

• Harrison Ave (South End): The redesign of Harrison Avenue between Herald Street and East Berkeley Street will improve safety and accessibility with rebuilt ADA curb ramps, wider sidewalks, pedestrian islands, high-visibility crosswalks, and updated signal timing that gives pedestrians additional time at crossings. The project will repave the roadway, add one-way separated bike lanes in both directions, and enhance the public realm with new street trees, permeable paving, and upgraded lighting while removing the existing concrete median.

• Jones Avenue Neighborhood Street Improvements: This project will deliver comprehensive improvements to streets and sidewalks on Jones Avenue, Ballou Avenue, and surrounding streets, including the reconstruction of two intersections to enhance traffic flow and simplify turning movements. Additionally, it will expand pedestrian sidewalks and incorporate green infrastructure to improve stormwater management.

• Lower Roxbury Neighborhood Safety Improvements: This American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded project will make streets safer by improving visibility, slowing traffic, and making crossings easier. Changes include clear corners to reduce sightline blockages, raised crosswalks and curb extensions to slow cars and shorten crossing distances, and crossing islands to give pedestrians a safe midpoint. Signal timing updates and redesigned “T” intersections further reduce conflicts and improve safety, while contraflow bike lanes expand safe cycling access on one-way streets.

• Lost Village Transportation Safety Improvements: Funded through the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, this project will focus on traffic-calming improvements within the Lost Village in Charlestown, including the reconstruction of several intersections, sidewalk and accessible curb ramp reconstruction, repaving, and implementation of modernized traffic signal equipment.

The City is also actively engaging residents on several other projects. In the next few weeks, Street Cabinet staff will continue collaborating with other City agencies and residents on upcoming initiatives to ensure community priorities are reflected throughout the planning and design process, including the Andrew Square, Rutherford Avenue/Sullivan Square, and Wood Avenue projects.

Over the past four years, the City has resurfaced more than 105 miles of roadway, filled over 27,000 potholes, and nearly doubled its bike lane network, reflecting a sustained commitment to maintaining and modernizing transportation infrastructure. Additionally, over the past three years, 73 percent of the Public Works and Transportation Department’s capital budget has been invested in maintaining and improving roads, sidewalks, and bridges.

The Public Works Construction Management Division continues to prioritize keeping the City’s infrastructure in a state of good repair, and will continue work across neighborhoods citywide this season, with a goal of repaving 45 miles of roadway. The full spring resurfacing list is available here.

In preparation for upcoming summer events, the City will resurface several streets Downtown, including Atlantic Avenue, State Street, and Congress Street. As part of this state of good repair work, we will install permanent cast-in-place concrete separation on several Downtown bike facilities, including segments of Congress Street, Milk Street, and Franklin Street.

In addition to resurfacing work, the City is actively managing multiple contracts for ADA-compliant curb ramp and sidewalk reconstruction, encompassing both brick and concrete surfaces, with a goal of building nearly 1,800 ramps this season.

Residents and business owners can learn more about the resurfacing process, what to expect when crews are working in their neighborhood, and whether their streets are scheduled for resurfacing by visiting the City of Boston Resurfacing webpage.