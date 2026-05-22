City Council supports Ride Safe Act 

As concerns over roadway safety continue across Boston and other communities, the Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Flynn and Culpepper in support of the Ride Safe Act.

The resolution references Governor Healey’s filing of “An Act to enhance the safe use of micromobility devices,” a statewide proposal aimed at regulating e-bikes, mopeds, scooters, and other delivery-related vehicles.

It notes growing concerns in Boston neighborhoods related to unsafe operation of motorized devices, including speeding, sidewalk riding, failure to obey traffic signals, and other dangerous driving behaviors in densely populated areas. The resolution emphasizes the importance of improving safety for pedestrians, including seniors, individuals with disabilities, and families, as well as for drivers and delivery workers.

The Ride Safe Act is described as establishing clearer accountability measures, strengthening enforcement and identification requirements, and promoting safer operation of micromobility devices. It also outlines provisions including restrictions on higher-speed devices in certain areas, helmet requirements, and age, licensing, registration, and insurance requirements for specific categories of vehicles.

The Council highlights the need to address public safety concerns tied to delivery and micromobility vehicle use, particularly in relation to pedestrian safety and traffic compliance.

The adopted resolution states the Council’s support for the Ride Safe Act as a measure to improve roadway and pedestrian safety across Massachusetts.