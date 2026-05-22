Let’s remember the true meaning of Memorial Day 

Memorial Day is the most solemn of our national holidays, commemorating the Supreme Sacrifice that has been made by an estimated one million of our fellow citizens, which now includes the 15 members of our military who have died in the present conflict with Iran.

Memorial Day has its roots in what originally was known as Decoration Day after the Civil War, when the women of communities in the North decorated the graves of the soldiers who perished in that horrific and tragic conflict.

Historians agree that the most eloquent testament to the debt we owe to our brave men and women who fought to preserve our freedom was the Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln, who delivered his brief but moving speech in November, 1863, on the site of that epic battle that changed the course of the Civil War just a few months beforehand.

Lincoln’s words are as beautiful and as inspiring today as they were when he uttered them 163 years ago:

“Four score and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

“Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

“But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Although the Memorial Day weekend serves as the traditional start of the summer season, with the accompanying cookouts and family gatherings, we urge our readers to find the time to remember why we have a Memorial Day and to give our silent thanks to the one million of our fellow citizens whose sacrifice made this holiday weekend possible.