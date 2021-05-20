“She’s Back!” The Newbury Boston re-opened doors on May 18

The Newbury Boston, the year’s most highly anticipated luxury hotel destination, officially opened its doors on May 18.

Located at One Newbury Street in the historic Back Bay, this debut follows a complete reimagining and restoration of the iconic property by Highgate, a leading real estate and hospitality management company. The hotel’s opening will highlight the talents of some of the world’s most celebrated and recognized design teams and architects as a continuing love letter to the City of Boston and coincides with the property’s 94th anniversary. Major Food Group, renowned for its culinary and experiential offerings, will bring its creative palette and flair to The Newbury’s substantial food and beverage offerings.

Located in Back Bay, Boston’s premier shopping and dining destination, and directly across from The Public Garden, this iconic property opened in 1927 as one of the first Ritz Carlton hotels in the United States. Leveraging three world-renowned designers, Highgate meticulously transformed the building into a 286-room hotel, complete with signature dining experiences, 16,000 square feet of stunning event space, and a reimagined entrance plaza on Newbury Street.

The Newbury’s impressive offerings include the dramatic new rooftop restaurant, Contessa, with sweeping views of Boston as its backdrop; a revived cherished local destination, The Street Bar; and an exclusive guest lounge, The Library. Impeccably curated guest experiences extend to Afternoon Tea in The Newbury Salon, on-demand 24-hour in-room personal dining and special events and meetings.

“As the stewards of this extraordinary hotel, we are thrilled to introduce The Newbury to Boston,” said Mahmood Khimji, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Highgate. “We have been singularly focused on honoring the timeless and rich history of the property while incorporating new elements of modern luxury. Thoughtful guest touches complement gracious and luxurious service, which has been a hallmark of the property for nearly a century.”

Heritage architecture and residential comfort envelop each exquisite guestroom and suite at The Newbury Boston. Designed by acclaimed interior design firm Champalimaud Design, each of the 286 guest rooms and suites incorporate a calming color palette and tactile materials that are contemporary, yet reflective of the tailored Bostonian aesthetic. Layering upon stunning stylistic elements of handcrafted wood, herringbone accents, and marble touches that further add a sense of lavish materiality and craftsmanship, rooms are appointed with hand-selected, richly textured furnishings and original artwork, along with luxury amenities exclusively curated for guests. The Newbury offers 90 luxury suites, the most in all of Boston, including 42 with wood burning fireplaces and two dramatic Presidential Suites.

Guests are now warmly welcomed into the hotel through a revitalized entrance on Newbury Street, flanked by an elegant landscaped terrace plaza (a visual nod to The Public Garden). Dramatic window awnings and updated lighting design enhance the hotel’s neoclassical façade and complement its distinctive historic details.

In designing the hotel’s expansive public spaces, internationally recognized architect Jeffrey Beers (founder and President of the interior architecture and design firm Jeffrey Beers International) sought to invoke the spirit of the building’s timeless legacy by incorporating many historic details, including the original cobalt blue chandeliers from the Main Dining Room, into the meticulous redesign.

The lobby and public spaces feature an unmatched selection of contemporary artwork, bringing to life the building’s traditional place as a salon for the arts. The Newbury art collection draws upon the legendary salons of Europe, where avant-garde artists, writers, poets, musicians and fashion designers would come together for camaraderie and conversation. The collection features contemporary artists shaping the art world with new technology and innovative techniques. The collection is both intentional and inclusive in choice – art meant to embrace beauty and pleasure, stimulate dialogue, while connecting people with place.

Major Food Group, the internationally acclaimed hospitality company behind Carbone, The Grill and Sadelle’s, will be at the helm of Contessa – the hotel’s ambitious 4,000 square-foot glass enclosed rooftop restaurant that combines world-class hospitality and exquisite custom interiors with the best views in Boston. Award-winning interior designer and long-time Boston resident Ken Fulk, imbued his ‘effortlessly over-the-top’ approach and signature layered interiors to complement the sweeping views, featuring multiple glass windows that slide open in warmer months creating an indoor-outdoor oasis. The restaurant’s delectable menu will feature iconic Italian dishes and whimsical cocktails, delivered with polished and generous hospitality. Major Food Group’s expertise in transformative hospitality experiences will celebrate the exquisite landscapes of Boston with historical food nods and culinary cues from the great talents of the past and present.

Local residents and guests will also happily welcome the return of a beloved watering hole, The Street Bar. Through a separate entrance on Arlington Street across from the Public Garden, The Street Bar transports guests back to the 1920s with its speakeasy ambience and classic leather barstools, cozy fireplace, and dark wood accents. The storied destination features classic cocktails and an intriguing wine list, as well as locally inspired bar fare featuring beautiful ingredients.

Just off The Newbury’s lobby is an intimate Library lounge exclusively reserved for hotel guests, where custom furnishings make for an intimate, cozy retreat that is perfect for settling in with a good read or relaxing fireside with a cocktail. Featuring a vast selection of titles curated for The Newbury by the Boston Public Library, the riveting collection spans a wide array of interests and includes fiction, poetry, fashion, Boston history, food and travel, as well as eye-popping large format books featuring art and architecture. Each book was carefully selected to celebrate the city and awaken the curious mind to adventure, creativity, history and style.

With a sophisticated perch overlooking Newbury Street, Afternoon Tea in The Newbury Salon will be reimagined with Major Food Group’s indelible mark. Tasty tea sandwiches and scones will be served on elegant Bernardaud service featuring playful images from the beloved Robert McCloskey classic, “Make Way for Ducklings.”

The Newbury is backed by a partnership including Highgate, Scott Sartiano, Rockpoint Group, Lubert-Adler, New England Development, and Eastern Real Estate. SCS Advisors is providing asset management services. The Newbury is a member of Leading Hotels of the World. For more information or for reservations visit, TheNewburyBoston.com.