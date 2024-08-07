Back Bay Resident Laces Up for Falmouth Road Race in Support of Youth Mentoring

Special to the Sun

On Aug. 18, Back Bay resident Hans Nagrath will run in the Falmouth Road Race. He will run to raise money and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands, part of state’s leading one-to-one mentoring program for youth.

In 2024, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands, under the umbrella of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, celebrates 50 years of service across the region. The agency is an innovative, energetic organization that is making a real difference in the lives of nearly 400 youth annually by providing them with an invested, caring adult mentor in long-term, professionally supported relationships.

Since childhood, Nagrath wished for a brother. With two older sisters, he longed for an older male figure with whom he could relate. Now, he is that male mentor to a Little through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts. Having been matched for nearly eight months, he and his Little like to work out, go for runs, and play video games, all while catching up on their daily lives and sharing goals and dreams for the future. On August 18, the Back Bay resident will be running the Falmouth Road Race for the nonprofit to support youth mentoring programs that provide value to both mentors and mentees across the region. To date, he has raised more than $2,500 for the cause.

“The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts is crucial to me because it offers an opportunity for both mentors and mentees to become the best versions of themselves,” said Nagrath in a press release.

Nagrat is one of 29 Falmouth Road Race runners hitting the pavement and fundraising for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands this year.

“This mission has profoundly impacted my life. I am committed to being a Big for life<” he said in a press release. “I would have greatly benefited from having a Big during my early years, and I really wanted the opportunity to be that person for a Little. I hope to continue making a positive impact on my Little’s life.”

With research and proven outcomes at its core, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands is working to defend the potential of children facing adversity and ensure every child has the support from caring adults that they need for healthy development and success in life.

“The impact of mentoring extends far beyond the young person receiving support,” said JR Mell, Regional Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands, in a press release. “It helps to positively impact families and our Cape & Islands communities at large. We are grateful to individuals, like Hans, who are finding creative ways to further our mission on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket to ensure our adult mentors remain a constant and accessible resource for youth. We need our community’s continued support to serve as many youth and families as possible throughout the region.”

To support Nagrath, visit: https://raceroster.com/events/2024/83188/the-2024-asics-falmouth-road-race/pledge/participant/25694075

For more information about the agency and its mission, visit www.capebigs.org.