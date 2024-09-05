Skincare and Treatments for a Radiant Fall

As summer fades, it’s essential to address the toll that sun, heat, and outdoor activities can take on your skin. Post-summer skin repair is about cleaning pores, evening skin tone, and replenishing moisture so skin is ready for the cooler months ahead.

Hydration: After months of sun exposure, your skin is likely dehydrated. Switch to a richer moisturizer that replenishes lost moisture and supports the skin barrier. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and lipids to lock in hydration. Drinking plenty of water and using a hydrating serum can further boost your skin’s moisture levels.

Exfoliation: Summer often leaves behind dead skin cells, clogging pores and dulling your complexion. Incorporate gentle exfoliation into your routine to remove these dead cells and reveal fresh, healthy skin. Options include mild chemical exfoliants, like lactic acid or natural enzymes, or mild physical scrubs. Just don’t overdo it – a few times a week is plenty.

Hyperpigmentation: Sun exposure can lead to dark spots and uneven skin tone. Incorporate brightening products like Vitamin C and niacinamide to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation. Retinol is also effective, helping to speed up cell turnover and fade discoloration. However, introduce it gradually if you’re new to this ingredient.

Professional Treatments: For more intensive repair, consider: medical grade chemical peels to exfoliate deeper layers of the skin, promoting cell renewal and reducing sun damage; laser treatments, such as IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) to target pigmentation and improve overall skin tone; microneedling to stimulate collagen production, fade melasma and improve skin texture.

Sun Protection: Finally, don’t forget sunscreen. Even as days get shorter, UV rays can still cause damage. A broad-spectrum SPF with zinc oxide is crucial to protect your skin from further harm.

With the right combination of at-home care and professional treatments, you can effectively repair and rejuvenate your skin, ensuring it looks radiant and healthy as you transition into fall.

Sharon McEntee, Leading Clinical Aesthetician with over 27 years of experience working with Medical Spas and Prominent dermatology practices both in Miami, FL and New England. As an expert in the skincare industry she treats clients of all ages, skin types and conditions. Her passion for health and beauty has enabled her to develop superior skincare regimes and industry-leading skincare solutions.

Today, she is the Owner of Embody MedSpa and Phi Skincare based in North Reading, MA.