News in Brief

Rep. Livingstone to hold virtual Office Hours on Oct. 24

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold his virtual Office Hours via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

FOSEL’s author talks continue Oct. 30 at Union Church

Friends of the South End Library (FOSEL) will hold the second in its fall series of author talks on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the United Church at 485 Columbus Ave, in the Connection Room, an accessible space.

This event will feature author Deborah Blum who will highlight two of her books relevant to the season: ‘The Poisoner’s Handbook’ and ‘Ghost Hunters.’

​Visit friendsofsouthendlibrary.org for more information.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold October and November events

SoWa Sundays will be held on all four Sundays in October from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November brings SoWa First Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 1 and SoWa Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 3, 10, 17, and 24, along with SoWa Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 30. All SoWa Artists Guild events are held at 450 Harrison Ave.; they and are free and open to the public.

​Visit sowaartists.com, facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

City to hold Nov. 13 virtual public meeting on proposed Animal Rescue League project in South End

The Boston Planning Department will sponsor virtual Public meeting for a project proposed for the Animal Rescue League of Boston site in the South End on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The project, proposed for 10 Chandler St., comprises the construction of a new, three-story facility to replace the “functionally obsolete facility currently onsite,” according to the Planning Department.

Register for the meeting using the following Zoom registration link: bit.ly/4eOuJKb

Josiah Quincy Elementary School 177th Dragons F.I.R.E. Fundraiser IN NOVEMBER

Join the Josiah Quincy Elementary School on Thursday, November 21 at Empire Garden Restaurant in Chinatown, as they celebrate 177 years in the Boston community with their annual Dragons F.I.R.E Fundraiser and their quest to raise $177,000 to support more than 725 students grades K0 to grade 5! Enjoy a 10-course Chinese banquet dinner and open bar (beer and wine included), and a live JQES student-led lion dragon dance performance!

In addition to buying individual tickets to the event, we also have lots of other ways to show your support, including program book advertisements and several sponsorship opportunities.

SupportJQES.org