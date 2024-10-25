O’Keefe appointed Director of Neighborhood Housing Division at the Mayor’s Office of Housing

Special to the Sun

The Mayor’s Office of Housing has announced the appointment of Christine O’Keefe as the new Director of the Neighborhood Housing Division. With over three decades of service in affordable housing development in the City of Boston, Ms. O’Keefe brings extensive experience and a deep commitment to creating and preserving affordable housing for the community. The director of the Neighborhood Housing Division ensures that public funding is strategically invested in strong affordable housing developments that benefit both local neighborhoods and the citizens of Boston. The director is responsible for overseeing staff as they finance affordable housing projects and collaborate with developers to ensure projects move forward and successfully reach completion. By fostering the creation of quality, affordable housing, the division plays a vital role in strengthening Boston’s neighborhoods and addressing the city’s housing needs.

Ms. O’Keefe has been a key figure in the Mayor’s Office of Housing for many years, most recently serving as the Associate Director of the Neighborhood Housing Division, where she managed a $160 million annual budget and oversaw a team of senior development officers. In this role, she directed key initiatives such as the annual funding Request for Proposals (RFP) for affordable housing projects, ensuring critical resources were allocated efficiently and effectively to create sustainable housing opportunities.

“Christine O’Keefe has been an integral part of our team for many years, and her deep expertise in affordable housing will be invaluable in her new role,” said Sheila A. Dillon, Chief of Housing. “Her significant tenure with the Mayor’s Office of Housing speaks to her dedication to the people of Boston. I have full confidence that under her leadership, we will continue to make strides in addressing Boston’s housing challenges. ”

In her role as Associate Director, Ms. O’Keefe has played a critical part in supporting the Welcome Home, Boston program, an initiative that provides City-owned land for homeownership development. Ms. O’Keefe has been a driving force in ensuring that this program not only creates affordable homeownership opportunities but also opens doors for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) developers, as well as those who have not previously worked with the City. She has worked closely with these developers, offering mentorship and guidance to help them navigate the complexities of City processes, secure financing, and successfully execute projects. Through her leadership and support, Ms. O’Keefe has empowered emerging developers to grow their businesses and create lasting impact in Boston’s housing landscape, fostering greater diversity and inclusion within the industry.

During her tenure, Ms. O’Keefe played an instrumental role in the long-term monitoring of the Mayor’s Executive Order Certificate Program, which streamlines the development process for affordable housing. She has also established strong working relationships with public and private finance agencies, developers, and other stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of numerous affordable housing projects.

Ms. O’Keefe has fostered strong partnerships with key external organizations such as the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC), the Neighborhood Housing Trust (NHT), and the Community Development Committee (CDC). Her collaborative approach has been instrumental in streamlining the development of affordable housing across Boston. By working closely with these agencies, Ms. O’Keefe has helped align city initiatives with state and community resources, ensuring that projects are well-supported and efficiently executed. These relationships have been vital in leveraging additional funding, securing approvals, and facilitating the development process, all of which contribute to the successful creation and preservation of affordable housing that meets the needs of Boston’s residents.

Ms. O’Keefe has a long history of advancing affordable housing initiatives, managing a portfolio of more than 520 affordable housing units, and overseeing projects with a cost basis exceeding $179 million. Her prior experience includes managing the Acquisition Opportunity Program, which helps identify buildings for affordable housing development, and mentoring a new generation of development officers in housing finance and policy.

In her new role, Ms. O’Keefe will continue to lead efforts to preserve and expand affordable housing across the city, working closely with developers, community partners, and residents to address the city’s housing needs.