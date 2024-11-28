Two South End Businesses Awarded City SPACE Grants

By Dan Murphy

Two South End establishments are among the 32 Boston small business that recently opened, or about to open, to receive a total of $2,875,000 in funding via the city’s recently announced, third round of Supporting Pandemic Affected Community Enterprises (SPACE) grants.

Mayor’s Office Photo By Mike Mejia

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the 32 awardees of the final round of the Office of Economic Opportunity & Inclusion’s SPACE Grant Program, which is funded by $2,875,000 in ARPA dollars, on Nov. 18 at Dani’s Queer Bar in the Back Bay. Dani’s was among the recipients in the first round of the city’s SPACE grants.

​These recipients are Leche y Miel, a bakery and café proposed for 610 Tremont St., and cacao – a new café and chocolate shop at 570 Columbus Ave. owned by Perla Rosario and Leo Baez, a couple who originally hail from the Dominican Republic.

The Columbus Avenue outpost is cacao’s second existing location, with the original store in Newton while a third location will soon open at 4 Broad St. in the Financial District.

Leche y Miel, which is expected to open no later than next June, is described as a Puerto Rican-style coffee shop serving breakfast, lunch, and dessert items. Its sister establishment, Manà Escondido Café, is located only two blocks away at 68 Aguadilla St., according to an employee.

“Over the past few years we’ve seen this grant program change lives, bring vibrancy back to our neighborhoods, and transform Boston’s economic landscape,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a Nov. 18 press release. “To make Boston a home for everyone we have worked hard to provide the crucial support that our small and local businesses need. I am grateful to our Economic Opportunity & Inclusion Cabinet for their consistent efforts to bring life back to vacant spaces across our City.

The first and second rounds of the city’s SPACE grants distributed over $7.3 million to more than 60 entrepreneurs to help create more than 600 new jobs for residents, according to the city.

“The third round SPACE grantees are dynamic businesses that will strengthen both Downtown and Boston’s neighborhoods,” Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, said in a press release. “The awardees exude creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Boston will benefit from the growth of both these companies, as well as those previously awarded grants through the SPACE program.”

The SPACE program, according to the city, “provides opportunities for small business owners to open their new or next storefront location in major commercial districts like Downtown and Back Bay, bring vibrancy to all city neighborhoods, and help close the racial wealth gap.”

Besides awarding the grants, the city is also providing each business with wrap-around services to assist with lease negotiation, accounting, taxes, regulatory compliance, marketing, and employee-ownership to ensure long-term success.