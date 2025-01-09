District D-4 on Track to See 4-percent Drop in Part One Crime in ’24

By Dan Murphy
With 2024 drawing to a close, District D-4 had seen a 4-percent decrease in Part One crime from the previous year.
According to Boston Police, 3,174 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes the Back Bay, South End, Lower Roxbury, and the Fenway, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 29, 2024, compared to 3,306 during the same timeframe in 2023.
Part One crime in the district was up more than 6 percent in ’24 from the five-year average of 2,987 incidents, however.
Four homicides were reported in the district in ’24, compared to two the previous year. The five-year average for this crime category in the district was three incidents.
Rapes and attempted rapes were down more than 23 percent as the number of incidents dropped to 23 from 30 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 26 incidents.
Robberies and attempted robberies saw a nearly 12-percent reduction as the number fell to 111 from 126 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 121 incidents.
Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were up more than 16 percent as the number climbed to 65 in ’24 from 56 the previous year. The five-year average for this category in the district was 51 incidents.
Conversely, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were down more than 8 percent as the number fell to 201 from 219 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 217 incidents.
Commercial burglaries saw a slight uptick as the number climbed to 47 in 2024 from 45 the previous year. Both years were a drastic reduction for the five-year average for this category in the district of 78 incidents.
The rate of residential burglaries remained the same, with 74 incidents each year reported in both 2023 and ’24. Again, both years marked a significant reduction for the five-year average for this category in the district of 111 incidents.
Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were up nearly 8 percent as the number climbed to 463 from 430 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 424 incidents.
In contrast, other larcenies were down more than 4 percent, with the number falling to 2,048 from 2,143 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 1,819 incidents.
Incidents of auto theft were down almost 24 percent as number fell to 138 in ’24 from 181 the previous year. The five-year average for this category in the district was 161 incidents.
Citywide, Part One crime was up 1 percent in ’24, with 16,553 incidents, compared to 16,413 in 2023.
Part One crime was also up citywide around 3 percent in ’24 from the five-year average of 16,653 incidents.