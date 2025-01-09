District D-4 on Track to See 4-percent Drop in Part One Crime in ’24

By Dan Murphy

With 2024 drawing to a close, District D-4 had seen a 4-percent decrease in Part One crime from the previous year.

​According to Boston Police, 3,174 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes the Back Bay, South End, Lower Roxbury, and the Fenway, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 29, 2024, compared to 3,306 during the same timeframe in 2023.

​Part One crime in the district was up more than 6 percent in ’24 from the five-year average of 2,987 incidents, however.

​Four homicides were reported in the district in ’24, compared to two the previous year. The five-year average for this crime category in the district was three incidents.

​Rapes and attempted rapes were down more than 23 percent as the number of incidents dropped to 23 from 30 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 26 incidents.

​Robberies and attempted robberies saw a nearly 12-percent reduction as the number fell to 111 from 126 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 121 incidents.

​Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were up more than 16 percent as the number climbed to 65 in ’24 from 56 the previous year. The five-year average for this category in the district was 51 incidents.

​Conversely, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were down more than 8 percent as the number fell to 201 from 219 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 217 incidents.

​Commercial burglaries saw a slight uptick as the number climbed to 47 in 2024 from 45 the previous year. Both years were a drastic reduction for the five-year average for this category in the district of 78 incidents.

​The rate of residential burglaries remained the same, with 74 incidents each year reported in both 2023 and ’24. Again, both years marked a significant reduction for the five-year average for this category in the district of 111 incidents.

​Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were up nearly 8 percent as the number climbed to 463 from 430 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 424 incidents.

​In contrast, other larcenies were down more than 4 percent, with the number falling to 2,048 from 2,143 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 1,819 incidents.

​Incidents of auto theft were down almost 24 percent as number fell to 138 in ’24 from 181 the previous year. The five-year average for this category in the district was 161 incidents.

​Citywide, Part One crime was up 1 percent in ’24, with 16,553 incidents, compared to 16,413 in 2023.

​Part One crime was also up citywide around 3 percent in ’24 from the five-year average of 16,653 incidents.