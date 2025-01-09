Esplanade Association seeking producers, artists for upcoming concert series

By Dan Murphy

The Esplanade Association is seeking producers and artists to participate in the upcoming eighth season of the park’s free riverfront concert series, GroundBeat.

Courtesy of the Esplanade Association

Park visitors enjoying a past GroundBeat concert sponsored by the Esplanade Association at

the DCR Memorial Hatch Shell.

​”We’re thrilled to celebrate the eighth season of this special free series that brings people together through music and culture at the iconic DCR Memorial Hatch Shell,” said Samuel Englert, the nonprofit’s Senior Manager of Partnerships & Programs. “GroundBeat provides paid opportunities for local producers and artists, showcasing diverse styles and genres in every concert. We can’t wait to kick off the season this spring at our Annual Community Day with free food, seating, and incredible performances for all to enjoy.”

​For 2025, the Esplanade Association is planning five GroundBeat concerts– two more performances than last year – for the late spring, with dates to be announced. The series is intended as not only a forum for culture but also to connect the community with the Esplanade Association’s partners via games, food, and other event offerings. Free seating will be offered at each performance.

The open call for producers and artists reads in part: “The Esplanade Association will file all permits, manage event registration pages, provide marketing support, coordinate planning in advance of the concerts, and act as the event manager day-of. The Esplanade Association will cover all costs associated with the aforementioned. The Esplanade Association will provide a pre-determined amount of funding…for each concert based on the length of the show. Producers/Artists will provide a budget demonstrating how funding will be used.”

Applications must be completed by Friday, Jan. 31, and are available online at https://esplanade.org/groundbeat/.

Besides artists and producers, the Esplanade Association is also seeking nonprofits/community groups to vend or distribute information at their own tables during the concerts. If your organization is interested in this opportunity, email [email protected] for more information.

​Meanwhile, the Esplanade Association extends its gratitude to GroundBeat sponsors, including the Boston Foundation, Audax Charitable Foundation, and Mass Cultural Council for its past and continuing, support. As the series continues to grow, so will additional opportunities, along with the need for more sponsorships and support. If your organization is interesting in sponsoring a portion of the series, contact Jim Diverio, Director of Development, via email at [email protected].

​Additionally, the Esplanade Association thanks its Volunteer Ambassadors who work tirelessly to ensure that the GroundBeat series is a positive experience for everyone involved. Individuals who are interested in deepening their connection to the park should consider applying to be a 2025 Volunteer Ambassador. Email Molly Ryan, Volunteer & Sustainability Coordinator, at [email protected], or visit esplanade.org/ambassadors/ to learn more about this opportunity.

In 2018, the Esplanade Association initiated GroundBeat in partnership with Catherine T Morris and in coordination with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). Past GroundBeat partners and performers have included BAMS Fest, AfroDesiaCity, Keep Ryzin’ Entertainment, Veronica Robles Mariachi, and OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center, among others.