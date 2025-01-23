City awarded a grant from the EPA for $35 million for 125 new electric schoolbuses

Special to the Sun

The City of Boston announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded Boston Public Schools (BPS) a $35 million grant to purchase 125, 30-passenger electric school buses. This expansion will allow BPS to accelerate the upgrade of its school bus fleet, which is on track to be fully electric by 2030. The district currently has 40 electric school buses.

“This historic $35 million grant from the EPA brings us closer to achieving our goal of a fully electric school bus fleet by 2030 while delivering immediate health and environmental benefits to our students, families, and neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This marks a significant milestone for our city as we continue our work to create a greener and healthier future for all our residents.”

“We are grateful to the EPA for awarding this $35 million grant, which will help us achieve our commitment to sustainability, reducing emissions, and providing cleaner, healthier transportation for our students,” said BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper. “We also extend our deepest thanks to all of our partners and stakeholders who have supported our efforts to embrace innovative, sustainable solutions for our city.”

The Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle grant has been awarded to 70 applicants across 27 states, three Tribal Nations, and one territory, totaling over $735 million. In Boston, the grant will fund the purchase of zero-emission electric school buses, replace existing internal combustion buses, and support the continued build out of clean vehicle infrastructure.

“Boston’s commitment to electrifying its school bus fleet exemplifies the kind of local leadership that provides cleaner air, reduces greenhouse gases, and builds healthier and more sustainable communities”, said EPA New England’s Regional Administrator David Cash. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Boston Public Schools as they implement this transformative project.”

“While these electric buses will benefit the environment, more importantly, they will improve the health of our students and staff, as well as that of our community-at-large,” said BPS Executive Director of Transportation Daniel Rosengard. “This investment demonstrates our dedication to creating a greener future while prioritizing the well-being of our drivers, monitors, students, and school communities.”

BPS is making significant progress toward its goal of fully electrifying its school bus fleet. Following infrastructure upgrades at two bus yards to support electric charging, along with training for drivers and mechanics, the district’s Department of Transportation has completed two successful deployments of electric school buses. The 40 electric school buses, which serve schools in every Boston neighborhood, reduce emissions and improve air quality for students. In 2024, BPS secured $20 million in competitive federal grant funding. In 2023-2024, BPS secured $6 million from state and local partners, including Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) and Eversource electric utility. These investments, alongside workforce training initiatives, are paving the way for a cleaner, healthier future for Boston’s students and communities.