News in Brief

Discover MGH’s Blum Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28

Discover the Blum Center, in Partnership with the Slavin Academy, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blum Center, White 110, on the MGH main campus.

At this time, information on upcoming programs, a Q&A sessions to answer your questions, and insights into the educational resources will be available to patients, families, and the community. A clinicians will also be available to educate attendees on checking their blood pressure at home and understanding how it relates to their heart health, as well as on monitoring their health at home.

​All are welcome at this event where light refreshments will be served.

​For more information, contact the Blum Center at 617-724-7352 or via email at [email protected].

Fenway CDC to hold first Community Conversation on Jan. 30

Fenway CDC will hold its first of three Community Conversations on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the 300 The Fenway (Simmons College), as well as virtually.

​Among the topics of discussion will be the group’s future plans for affordable housing, organizing, and community programs.

​Reserve your spot by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-vision-conversation-tickets-1116836842059?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Virtual meeting to discuss future of South End Branch Library ON Feb. 10

A fifth community meeting to discuss future plans for the South End Brach Library takes place virtually on Monday, Feb. 10, from 6:30 to 8: p.m.

Follow the link at https://tinyurl.com/BPLSouthEnd to register for the meeting.

Winter Walk to End Homelessness set for Feb. 9

The ninth annual Winter Walk to End Homelessness takes place on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 9 a.m.

Join thousands on a winter walk around the Boston Common to raise money to end homelessness. All the money raised goes directly to programs working around Boston to prevent, support and care for our homeless community.

Register online at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/winterwalk2025-boston/.

Participants are also invited to walk with the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay Homelessness Task Force. Register online and get your materials at the big tent, then meet at the corner of Beacon and Charles streets at 8:45 a.m. For any questions, email [email protected].

Also, if you see someone staying outside, call 311 and provide as many details as possible, such as their location, their personal descriptions and dress, as well as behavior or other identifiable traits.

Likewise, if you see adverse changes to someone who has been a regular in a certain spot, or if there is an acute or emergency health situation or security issue call 911.

Rather than giving money to a homeless person, consider carrying some Dunkin’ or other gift cards to give so they can buy food and a drink and use the restroom. Use your discretion in all instances.

Visit https://nabbonline.org/committees/homelessness-task-force/ for more information on NABB’s Homelessness Task Force.

Upcoming events sponsored by the Gibson House Museum

The Gibson House Museum, locate at 137 Beacon St., presents ‘Love at the Gibson House: a Valentine’s Day Celebration’ on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 and 3 p.m.

​The Gibson House is the home of many loves: of newlyweds making a home for their three children; between Irish servants of neighboring houses; and of gay men in the late-19th and early 20th centuries. Join us this February for a celebration of their love and yours. This event is perfect for couples, a “Galentine’s” date, or for an adult-child pair to enjoy.

At this event, the museum invites guests to make Victorian-inspired Valentines, take vintage photographs with their sweetheart in the period photo booth, learn about the various love stories at the Gibson House, and enjoy a delicious spread of sweets and tea. Special guest Etiquetteer, Robert B. Dimmick, will offer brief talks on the social customs of the period and answer your etiquette questions.

Admission is $65 for a pair of adults; $50 for an adult/child pair; (best for children 10+); $35 for a single adult ticket; and $25 for a single child ticket. Purchase tickets online at https://www.thegibsonhouse.org.

Also back by popular demand, the museum will offer ‘Elements of the American Wedding 1860-1920’ on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

At this time, join Etiquetteer, Robert B. Dimmick, on an exploration of wedding customs in the United States from the Civil War to Prohibition. Aside from familiar customs like the white wedding dress and tossing the bouquet, Etiquetteer will look at fads like the floral bell, how wedding breakfasts were conducted, and the home wedding. Two of the most celebrated weddings of this period included President Cleveland’s White House wedding to Frances Folsom and Consuelo Vanderbilt’s wedding in New York to the Duke of Marlborough. Etiquetteer will also share the stories of Gibson family weddings, especially those of sisters Mary Ethel (held in Nahant) and Rosamond, held in the Music Room of the Gibson House six months after the death of her father.

Admission is $25 per person for the general public and $20 per person for museum members. Purchase tickets online at https://www.thegibsonhouse.org.