City to Hold March 26 Virtual Meeting on  Proposed Hancock Street Project

The city’s Planning Department will hold a virtual community meeting to discuss the proposed redevelopment of 27-29 Hancock St. into 15 affordable homeownership condo units on Wednesday, March 26, from 6-7:30 p.m.

​Per its agreement with the developer, JDMD, the nonprofit Fenway CDC (Community Development Center) will redevelop the two adjacent properties into 15-17 affordable units at 80-100 percent AMI (Area Median Income) for new homeowners. None of the units will be SROs (Single Room Occupancy units). JDMD has also committed up to $300,000 to address any potential funding gaps.

​JDMD, which developed The Archer Residences – a luxury condo building on Temple Street – purchased 27-29 Hancock St. in 2018, with plans to gift the building to another developer for the creation of off-site affordable housing units to satisfy its IDP (Inclusionary Development Policy) with the city for the Archer project.

​The community meeting, will be led by Fenway CDC and JDMD, is intended to provide neighbors with an opportunity to learn more about the proposal in advance of an expected Boston Planning & Development Agency vote that could come as soon as soon as mid-April. The meeting is also expected to offer an opportunity for Q&A from neighbors.

Register at https://www.bostonplans.org/news-calendar/calendar/2025/03/26/27-29-hancock-street-public-meeting.