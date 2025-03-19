News in Brief

Fenway TAP meeting rescheduled for March 24 at Fenway Community Center

The city’s Planning Department has rescheduled its public meeting to discuss the Fenway Transportation Action Plan (TAP) on Monday, March 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Fenway Community Center, 1282 Boylston St., #123.

​This meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 19, as a hybrid event, also meeting in person at the Fenway Community Center.

​Visit http://www.bostonplans.org/planning-zoning/planning-initiatives/fenway-transportation-action-plan for more information on the Fenway TAP.

South End Library Author Series resumes March 26 with Abbott Kahler

The South End Library Author Series resumes with Abbott Kahler, discussing her book, ‘Eden Undone: A True Story of Sex, Murder, and Utopia at the Dawn of World War II,’ on Wednesday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Union Church, Connection Room (access from Newton Street) 485 Columbus Ave., as well as virtually. Refreshments and book signings will follow at 7:30 p.m., with Parkside Booksellers offering books for sale.

​The in-person event is free for all to attend, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

​For virtual link, email [email protected]. FOSEL subscribers will also receive the Zoom link in the Mailchimp newsletter just before the event.

Fenway Civic’s annual meeting set for March 27 at Fenway Park’s The 521 Overlook

The Fenway Civic Association will hold its 63rd annual meeting on Thursday, March 27, at 6-8 p.m. at The 521 Overlook at Fenway Park, 14 Lansdowne St.

​At this time, guest speaker, Liza Meyer, who is currently serving as Interim Parks Commissioner and Chief Landscape Architect for the City of Boston and has been selected to succeed Liz Vizza as the third leader and new president of the Friends of the Public Garden, will discuss ‘Understanding Shadow Impacts on the Parklands.’

​The program will discuss efforts underway by the Boston Parks Department, the Boston Planning Department, and a stakeholder advisory committee to define the sunlight needs of the city’s parks and inform guidelines for sunlight access that support the health of trees and plants and the comfort and enjoyment of people who use the parks.

Refreshments will be served.

​Visit fenwaycivic.org for more information.

Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus set for April 5 at Old South Church

On Saturday, April 5, beginning at 9 a.m. sharp, the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will host the 2025 Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus to elect delegates and alternates for the 2025 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13, at the MassMutual Center I Springfield.

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus will take place at the Old South Church, 645 Boylston St., in Copley Square. The doors open at 8:30 a.m. and you must register in person to participate in the Caucus by no later than 9 a.m.

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus is open to the public. However, only those persons who reside in Boston Ward 5 and have previously registered to vote as Democrats, or are 16 years of age by Saturday March 29, and have pre-registered to vote as Democrats, will be eligible to participate and vote and be elected as delegates, or alternates, during the Caucus.

Boston Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End. You can check your voter registration status (and whether you live in Ward 5) on the Secretary of State’s website at: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.

Duck Boat Pull to benefit youth sports set for April 12 at Common

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s first annual Duck Boat Pull is set to take place on Saturday, April 12, at Boston Common.

This one-of-a-kind fundraiser, hosted in partnership with Boston Duck Tours, will challenge teams of 10 to race against the clock as they pull a 21,000-pound duck boat across a designated course on Boston Common—all in support of Boston’s free youth sports and fitness programs.

​Teams of 10 participants ages 16 and up will compete to pull one of Boston’s iconic duck boats across the finish line in the fastest time. In order to participate, each team is required to make a $1,000 donation, $100 per person, which will go directly toward funding Boston Parks and Recreation’s free youth sports programs. These programs include leagues, tournaments, and fitness initiatives that foster healthy lifestyles and provide opportunities for young people to stay active. In 2024, these free programs served over 20,000 young people in Boston.

Award-winning WCVB Channel 5 sports reporter and producer Alexis Beckett will emcee the event.

To register your team, select a Team Captain and visit boston.gov/duck-boat-pull. The registration deadline is March 26, and teams are encouraged to sign up early to guarantee their spot.

Businesses and organizations can also get involved by sponsoring the event. Sponsors who sign up by March 21 will have their logos prominently displayed in event materials and signage. For more information or sponsorship inquiries, contact Tiffany Clark at [email protected] or (617) 233-2305.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join its email list, and follow its social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and now Bluesky.

Fenway CDC’s second Town Hall and Annual Meeting set for April 29 at Simmons University

Fenway CDC (Community Development Corporation) will hold its 52nd Annual Meeting, together with its second of three planned Town Hall meetings to help guide the organization’s Strategic Plan for the next four years, on Tuesday, April 29, from 5:45-8 p.m. at Simmons Univesrity, 300 The Fenway.

​Dinner and daycare will be provided for guests at no charge. Contact [email protected], or call 781-277-0148 with any questions.