Sen. Nick Collins Appointed to Massachusetts-Ireland Trade Commission

Special to the Sun

Senator Nick Collins has been appointed to the Massachusetts-Ireland Trade Commission, a body dedicated to evaluating the economic interests of, and reviewing ways to strengthen the relationship between, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Republic of Ireland. The Commission will focus on bilateral trade and investments, policy issues, business and academic exchanges, mutual economic support, infrastructure investments, and the creation of economic and educational opportunities.

Senator Collins expressed his pride in accepting the appointment, stating, “I am deeply honored to serve on the Massachusetts-Ireland Trade Commission. The shared history between the city of Boston and the Republic of Ireland runs deep, and this appointment is an opportunity to build on that legacy by fostering stronger economic and cultural ties. I look forward to working with my colleagues to create meaningful opportunities for our Commonwealth and the Republic.”

The Massachusetts-Ireland Trade Commission was established to strengthen the longstanding relationship between the Commonwealth and Ireland, two regions with deep historical, cultural, and economic connections. The Commission will study key areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, and policy collaboration, while also exploring ways to enhance educational and business exchanges.

“Senator Collins represents a community with deep roots and a proud heritage in Ireland,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “The culture and economic fabric of South Boston and the entire state have been intertwined with Ireland for generations, and the Senator’s thoughtful approach and passion for his community make him an outstanding choice to represent the Senate on this Commission. I’m grateful for Senator Collins’ service and look forward to his work in deepening the economic ties between the Commonwealth and our Irish friends.”

Representative John Lawn, chair of the Irish American caucus in the legislature, had this to say, “I am pleased to congratulate Senator Collins on his appointment to the Irish American State Legislator’s Caucus.” Lawn added, “his personal connection to the Irish American heritage of his district uniquely positions him to advocate for the shared interests of both regions. This appointment is a testament to his dedication to strengthening the ties between our state and Ireland while promoting shared opportunities for growth and collaboration.”

Senator Collins brings a wealth of legislative experience and a commitment to fostering international partnerships to his new role. His appointment underscores the importance of the Massachusetts-Ireland relationship and the potential for continued collaboration in areas of mutual benefit.