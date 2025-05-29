Titus Sparrow Park Reopens with New Play, Sports Features

Special to the Sun

Mayor’s Office Photos By Jeremiah Robinson

Mayor Michelle Wu, joined by city officials, the Friends of Titus Sparrow Park and South End residents for a ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Titus Sparrow Park.

Mayor Michelle Wu last week joined Chief Climate Officer and Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Brian Swett, the Friends of Titus Sparrow Park, elected officials, and South End residents during the South End Neighborhood Coffee Hour to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Titus Sparrow Park. The celebration marks a $2.4 million investment in the park, including colorful new play equipment, updated sport courts, improved lighting, and enhanced site drainage.

“The renovations to Titus Sparrow Park will make this beloved green space accessible for residents of all ages and introduce new play equipment for our youngest park-goers,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are excited to see these enhancements to keep Boston’s parks family-friendly and boost the community’s climate readiness.”

Titus Sparrow Park is a treasured green space in the South End, just steps from the Southwest Corridor. The renovation preserves the park’s familiar charm while introducing a range of new features including updated play equipment for children ages 0–5 and 5–12, along with a new swing set and spinner. Sports amenities were enhanced with a resurfaced tennis court and a more accessible basketball court. Below the surface of the park, sustainable stormwater infrastructure was added using Stormtech infiltration chambers to improve drainage across the site. Additional upgrades include on-demand court lighting from dusk to 9:00 p.m. between April 1 and November 30, as well as new game tables for chess and dominoes.

“Titus Sparrow Park has long been a vibrant community gathering space for the South End and these improvements ensure it will remain a welcoming, resilient space for generations to come,” said Chief Climate Officer and Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Brian Swett. “With updated play areas, enhanced sports courts, and sustainable infrastructure, this project reflects our commitment to building parks that support community connection, equity, and climate readiness. We’re grateful to the Friends of Titus Sparrow Park and local residents whose voices shaped this project every step of the way.”

“As a nearby resident and state representative, I am very grateful to the City of Boston and the Friends of Titus Sparrow Park for an outstanding end product that will further enable our magical South End community for years to come,” said State Representative John Moran (D-South End).

The $2.4 million project included $255,000 for design and over $2.1 million for construction as part of the City’s five-year Capital Plan. Design work was completed by Halvorson Tighe & Bond Studio, and construction was carried out by ANJ Construction.

The design and development of Titus Sparrow Park were shaped by extensive community feedback collected during a series of public meetings beginning in May 2021. The Friends of Titus Sparrow Park were deeply involved in identifying neighborhood priorities and helping to address concerns.

“We are extremely happy the park and lawn are now fully open to the neighborhood and grateful to the Parks Department for their dedication and continued partnership,” said Shayna Keshian, President of The Friends of Titus Sparrow Park. “This isn’t just a park—it’s our backyard, where lifelong memories are made, children have taken their first steps, and even WNBA and NBA careers have taken root. Our mission has always been to bring neighbors together through free events, and we’re proud to continue that tradition in this beloved space.”