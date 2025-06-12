News in Brief

SoWa Artists Guild to hold June events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sundays on June 15, 22, and 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Boston Ward 4 Dems meeting set for June 17 at Union Church

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will next meet on Tuesday, June 17, at 6 p.m. at Union Church at 485 Columbus St. (Enter through side door on West Newton Street.)

​Rep. John Moran will be the event’s featured speaker, and the committee will also consider endorsements for the Boston Mayoral, at-Large City Council, District 2, District 7, and District 8 races.

MAAH plans Juneteenth events for June 19

The Museum of African American History (MAAH), in collaboration with the Boston Ujima Project, Heritage Marketplace, and Black-owned businesses, will celebrate Juneteenth with programs for visitors of all ages on Wednesday, June 19, beginning at noon at the museum’s Beacon Hill campus at 46 Joy St.

​Programs will include two Underground Railroad tours in partnership with the National Park Service, will last approximately one hour and begin outside the museum at 1 and 3 p.m.; The Haus of Glitter Dance Company leading an Afro Latinx dance workshop; an

A MAAH Storyteller reading Juneteenth books for children including ‘Juneteenth for Maize’; Cornell Coley, a respected educator and performer, presenting an Afro Latin drum circle.; and the Boston Public Quartet performing a selection of songs from Black composers. including Julius Eastman, Jessie Montgomery, William Grant Still, and Florence Price.

​The museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission all day.

​For information and a program schedule, visit www.maah.org.

Echoes of Valor: A Boston Concert Commemorates 250 Years of Service and Sacrifice

Boston will come alive with the sound of patriotism this June 17 as the city hosts “Echoes of Valor,” a powerful tribute to 250 years of American service and sacrifice. This free public event honors both the founding of the United States Army and the Battle of Bunker Hill, two defining moments in the nation’s history.

The evening features a rousing concert by the United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus at the Hatch Memorial Shell, offering a moving program of patriotic music, ceremonial tributes, and military pageantry.

Schedule of Events

• 6 p.m. – Ceremonial Procession

Begins at the Edward Everett Statue in the Boston Public Garden. The procession route includes Arlington Street and the Arthur Fiedler Footbridge, leading to the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade.

• 7p.m. – Concert Begins

The concert will include stirring musical selections, military flyovers, cannon salutes, and remarks by civic and military leaders—all honoring America’s enduring legacy of service.

Presented in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Veterans Services, Department of Conservation and Recreation, Massachusetts National Guard, and State Police), the City of Boston (Veterans Services and Boston Police Department), and a wide coalition of federal officials, military personnel, and historic and patriotic organizations—including AHAC, MASSAR, MASSDAR, NSCAR, and Friends of Lafayette.

This event is free and open to the public. All are warmly encouraged to attend and take part in this evening of reflection, honor, and celebration.

Summer concert series set for South End Library Park

Friends of the South End Library are sponsoring a series of summer concerts, featuring Pat Loomis & Friends playing jazz and blues, on Tuesdays, July 1, 15, and 29, and Aug. 12 and 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in South End Library Park.

Fenway Porchfest set to return Saturday, June 21

The sixth annual Fenway Porchfest is set to return from noon to 4 p.m., and will again transform open spaces throughout the neighborhood into impromptu concert stages for a range of genre-spanning performances.

​Visit linktr.ee/fenwayporchfest for more information.